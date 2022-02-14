Alien Contact May Be Happening All Around Us (Podcast from the Arthur C. Clarke Center for the Human Imagination)

It all comes down to extremophiles and exoplanets: This mesmerizing podcast from the Arthur C. Clarke Center for the Human Imagination explores ideas of alien contact with Jill Tarter (SETI Institute) and the “weird Thoreau,” Jeff VanderMeer (bestselling science-fiction author of the Southern Reach trilogy). They discuss the Drake Equation, the faulty math of the film Contact, manifest destiny, whether we’re alone, flawed assumptions about the concept of intelligence, what fiction can do to help us think about the very alien-ness of alien contact, and how it may be happening all around us.

