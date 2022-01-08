The Staggering Implications of Infinite Space (YouTube Episode)

Infinity, Multiverse, Universe Posted on Jan 8, 2022 in Astronomy

Some astrophysicists, it has been said, suggest that there are only three important numbers in the universe: zero, one, and infinity. Today, we place our wager on infinity. “Within an infinite expanse of space, it would be hard to see any reason why there would not be an infinite number of galaxies, stars, and planets, and even an infinite number of intelligent or conscious beings, scattered throughout this limitless volume. That is the thing about infinity: it takes things that are otherwise very unlikely and makes them all inevitable,” observes Dan Hooper, head of the Theoretical Astrophysics Group at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, in his book, At the Edge of Time.

Related stories: