The Extraterrestrial-Contact Paradox (YouTube Episode)

Origin of Life

 

British physicist Stephen Wolfram believes extraterrestrial intelligent life is inevitable, but with a caveat. Although intelligent life is inevitable, we will never find it -at least not by searching in the Milky Way.  We have a slim chance, he suggests, of distinguishing an ET artifact from a natural celestial object.

 

