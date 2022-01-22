Violent Neutron Star Collision Discovered Near Earth’s Birthplace (Weekend Feature)

The heaviest natural elements on the periodic table such as gold, platinum, and uranium were forged during the mergers of binary neutron stars. Astronomers have previously estimated that tens of thousands of such binary neutron star mergers must have occurred throughout our Milky Way Galaxy during the past 10 billion years, sprinkling neutron-rich elements throughout the gas that eventually formed the next generation of stars and planets. By studying the composition of meteorites, astronomers now conclude that a single collision of neutron stars occurred shortly before and near to the formation of our solar system, producing a measurable fraction of the heavy elements here on Earth.

“How invigorating it was to glimpse a cosmic puzzle touching us all! How thrilling is the expanding global quest investigating all flavors of dead and exploding stars to probe our shared origins,” Columbia University astrophysicist Szabolcs Marka wrote in an email to The Daily Galaxy. In 2019, Marka and collaborators determined that a violent collision of two neutron stars 4.6 billion years ago, approximately 80 million years before the formation of the Solar System, was the likely source of some of the most coveted matter on Earth. “So many open questions emerged since,” he added, “providing opportunities for scientists worldwide.”

“Our results address a fundamental quest of humanity: Where did we come from and where are we going? It is very difficult to describe the tremendous emotions we felt when realized what we had found and what it means for the future as we search for an explanation of our place in the universe,” said Marka

The Milky Way galaxy itself is 100,000 light years in diameter, or 100 times the distance of this cosmic event from the birthplace of Earth. “If a comparable event happened today at a similar distance from the Solar System, the ensuing radiation could outshine the entire night sky,” Marka added.

This single cosmic event, close to our solar system, gave birth to 0.3 percent of the Earth’s heaviest elements, including gold, platinum and uranium, according to a paper appearing in the journal Nature.

“This means that in each of us we would find an eyelash worth of these elements, mostly in the form of iodine, which is essential to life,” said co-author Imre Bartos at the University of Florida. “A wedding ring, which expresses a deep human connection, is also a connection to our cosmic past predating humanity and the formation of Earth itself, with about 10 milligrams of it likely having formed 4.6 billion years ago.”

“Meteorites forged in the early solar system carry the traces of radioactive isotopes,” said Bartos, who received his Ph.D. at Columbia. “As these isotopes decay they act as clocks that can be used to reconstruct the time they were created,” Marka said.

To arrive at their conclusion, Bartos and Marka compared the composition of meteorites to numerical simulations of the Milky Way. They found that a single neutron-star collision could have occurred about 100 million years before the formation of Earth, in our own neighborhood, about 1,000 light years from the gas cloud that eventually formed the Solar System.

The researchers believe that their study provides insight into a uniquely consequential event in our history. “It sheds bright light on the processes involved in the origin and composition of our solar system, and will initiate a new type of quest within disciplines, such as chemistry, biology and geology, to solve the cosmic puzzle,” Bartos said

Maxwell Moe, astrophysicist, NASA Einstein Fellow, University of Arizona via Szabolcs Marka and Columbia University

Image credit: Hubble Space Telescope