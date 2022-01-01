Our Best Wishes for the New Year!

Posted on Jan 1, 2022 in Science

“The Fireworks Galaxy”, NGC 6946, above is a nearby neighbor to the Milky Way, located approximately 10 million light-years away in the Cepheus constellation. This image was captured as part of the Spitzer Infrared Nearby Galaxy Survey (SINGS) Legacy Project using the telescope’s Infrared Array Camera (IRAC).

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Kennicutt (U. of Ariz./Inst. of Astr., U. of Cambridge) and the SINGS Team

The NASA video below was a welcomed end to 2021 with the Ariane 5 rocket launch carrying NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to orbit around the sun on Dec. 25 in French Guiana.