James Webb Space Telescope Glides Into Its L2 Resting Point -An Epic Achievement for Humanity

Posted on Jan 24, 2022 in Science

Today, January 24, 2022 at around 2:05 p.m. Eastern time, NASA engineers confirmed that the James Webb Space Telescope successfully reached its final destination called the second Lagrange Point or L2, where Webb telescope will be orbiting around the sun alongside Earth in a small pocket of stability where the gravitational forces of the sun and Earth blend.

