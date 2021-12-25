The James Webb Space Telescope Launch Edition (Holiday-Weekend Feature)

NASA, Science Posted on Dec 25, 2021 in Astronomy

Our special James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) Weekend Launch edition of The Galaxy report brings you the NASA Launch Live to stories from Unbelievable but True Facts About the JWST to Our One Shot to See the Universe Like Never before and much more.

NASA LIVE: the Launch Countdown Here

The Most Exciting Spot in the Cosmos Right Now Is French Guiana –A space telescope that could shift our understanding of the universe is poised to launch on Christmas Day, reports The Atlantic.

How to Watch the James Webb Space Telescope Launch –Astronomers have been waiting eagerly for the beginning of the powerful space observatory’s mission, and on Christmas morning they may finally get their wish, reports Dennis Overbye and Joey Roulette for The New York Times. “The telescope is scheduled to lift off at 7:20 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday from a European-managed spaceport in French Guiana on the coast of South America. The launch window lasts 32 minutes, until 7:52 a.m., in case there are any last-minute rocket checks or brief pauses in the countdown.”

We Have One Shot to See the Universe Like Never Before –Two days from now, the James Webb Space Telescope will launch and unfold a whole new view of the cosmos. That is, if it actually works, reports Marina Koren for The Atlantic.

10 unbelievable but true facts about NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope –With launch, deployment, calibration, and science operations about to commence, here are 10 facts that are absolutely true.

2021: a year physicists asked, ‘What lies beyond the’ Standard Model? reports The Conversation –“The Standard Model is incredibly good at predicting many aspects of how the world works, but it does have some holes. Notably, it does not include any description of gravity.”

The Year in Physics –Puzzling particles, quirky (and controversial) quantum computers, and one of the most ambitious science experiments in history marked the year’s milestones, reports Michael Moyer for Quanta.

Two scientists’ debate over whether the universe had a beginning – and how the elements were created. Laura Hiscott reviews Flashes of Creation: George Gamow, Fred Hoyle, and the Great Big Bang Debate by Paul Halpern.

Dark Matter May Be Missing from This Newfound Galaxy, Astronomers Say –A growing number of galaxies seem to be bereft of the mysterious substance, posing fresh challenges for some of cosmology’s most cherished theories, reports Scientific American.

How the GOODS fields expanded our cosmic boundaries –Astronomers threw an enormous amount of resources at two small patches in the sky in search of the faintest and most distant galaxies, reports Astronomy.

Nasa’s X-ray boom arm for black hole studies extends in orbit –Mission is step closer to exploring most energetic and exotic celestial objects in universe, reports The Guardian.

The Hill: Recent UFO activity should inspire us to take better care of the Earth –Regardless if they are really extraterrestrials, there’s much we can learn from recent sightings.

Something is making Venus’s clouds less acidic –Could living things explain unusual atmospheric chemistry on Venus? asks Popular Science.

Cosmologists Parry Attacks on the Vaunted Cosmological Principle –A central pillar of cosmology — the universe is the same everywhere and in all directions — is surviving a storm of possible evidence against it, reports Quanta.

Astronomers capture black hole eruption spanning 16 times the full moon in the sky, reports EurekAlert–“Astronomers have produced the most comprehensive image of radio emission from the nearest actively feeding supermassive black hole to Earth. The emission is powered by a central black hole in the galaxy Centaurus A, about 12 million light years away.”

Ghostly Galaxies Hint at Dark Matter Breakthrough –Two newfound galaxies appear to be devoid of the mysterious substance, paradoxically providing more proof dark matter exists, reports Scientific American.