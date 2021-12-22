Breaking News: James Webb Space Telescope to Launch Christmas Day

Posted on Dec 22, 2021 in Astronomy

Arianespace, the European company responsible for launching the James Webb Space Telescope, confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday (Dec. 22) afternoon that they were still targeting Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25) for the launch of the massive observatory. The rocket, an Ariane 5, will roll out to the launch pad at Kourou, French Guiana, on Thursday morning (Dec. 23), the company noted. The webcast will be broadcast on NASA Live.

Image credit top of page: The James Webb Space Telescope will be protected from heat from the Sun and Earth by a sunshade, allowing the observatory to gaze deeper into the infrared sky than any previous telescope. Adriana Manrique Gutierrez, NASA Animator