Are Humans an Anomaly? –“The Galaxy Report” YouTube Channel

ESO Observatories Wikimedia Commons

 

Is information at the core of life in the Universe? Are we humans an anomaly? Join narrator, Nicole Butscher on this week’s journey of discovery from the emergence of the human “dataome” –a world of bits built of and for information, which was like a sudden invasion by extraterrestrials, or an asteroid impact that precipitates a mass extinction–to the discovery of what astronomers think is the first planet beyond the Milky Way (or is it something more interesting), and more.

 

Image credit top of page: European Southern Observatories (ESO), Chile

