The Lynx X-Ray Observatory –Will Reveal the Unseen Universe (VIDEO)

Posted on Nov 6, 2021 in Science

“Lynx will be an extraordinary advancement over its predecessor, the Chandra X-Ray Observatory,” says Alexey Vikhlinin, co-chair of the Lynx science and technology team and an astronomer at the Harvard Center for Astrophysics. “It will provide factors of 100 to 1,000 times improvement in key metrics such as sensitivity for detecting and locating faint sources, as well as high-resolution spectroscopy to measure the energy distributions for objects ranging from nearby stars to distant quasars. Lynx will enable one of the largest performance leaps in the history of astronomy.”

The American Museum of Natural History visualization of the Milky Way Galaxy in Dark Universe above shows the most accurate 3D simulation ever produced of our galaxy. Developed by the National Astrophysical Observatory of Japan, the high-resolution numerical model includes both stars and gas and is tailored to agree with actual observations of the galaxy.

The Daily Galaxy Editorial Staff