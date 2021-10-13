Physicist Who Denies that Dark Matter Exists to What if Other Human Species Hadn’t Died Out –Planet Earth Report

“Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. It’s been another fascinating week on our little blue dot from Neil deGrasse Tyson wanting to go ice fishing on Europa to our moon is leaving us, and we can’t stop it.

What if other human species hadn’t died out, asks BBC Future–“Would we still see our humanity in the same way if other hominin species – from Australopithecus to Neanderthals – hadn’t gone extinct?”

Planet circling a burned-out star offers a glimpse at the solar system’s fate –The Jupiter-size world narrowly avoided destruction as its star ballooned during its death throes—just as our sun is expected to do in about five billion years, reports National Geographic.

Neil deGrasse Tyson wants to go ice fishing on Europa –reports Big Think. –“Everyone loves Europa, says Neil deGrasse Tyson. Why? It’s a strong bet for finding life in our solar system, and it’s even more amazing because it breaks all the rules.”

The Physicist Who Denies that Dark Matter Exists —Maybe Newtonian physics doesn’t need dark matter to work, but Mordehai Milgrom instead, reports Nautilus.

‘I think there’s life out there’: powerful radio antenna used for first time to find exoplanets –Australian scientists part of team using Low Frequency Array to detect signals indicating planets beyond our solar system, reports The Guardian Science.’

The Moon Is Leaving Us. And we can’t stop it, reports Marina Koren for The Atlantic.

Looking for Life on Mars —An astrobiologist and a director on the joys and challenges of filming space science, by Caleb Scharf for Nautilus.

The Turing test: AI still hasn’t passed the “imitation game” –A computer that could decidedly pass Alan Turing’s test would represent a major step toward artificial general intelligence, reports Big Think.

Warnings from Earth’s ‘Third Pole’ –Climate Change at the Crest of the World, reports The Daily Galaxy –““There is something about the Himalayas not possessed by the Alps, something unseen and unknown,” said mountaineer and botanist Frank Smythe…” a mystery intriguing and disturbing. Confronted by them, a man loses his grasp of ordinary things, perceiving himself as immortal, an entity capable of outdistancing all changes, all decay, all life, all death.”

What Is 5G? Here Is a Short Video Primer, reports Scientific American –“5G mobile networks can transfer data at more than a gigabyte per second, vs. 4g networks that typically offer speeds closer to 50 megabytes per second. And they do this with half the latency of 4G ones.”

‘Auroral’ Exoplanets Could Help Boost Searches for Alien Life –Four candidate worlds found via flashes of radio emission may be the first of many revealed by a new planet-hunting technique, reports Scientific American.

The Astronomer Who’s About to See the Skies of Other Earths –After the ultra-powerful James Webb Space Telescope launches later this year, Laura Kreidberg will lead two efforts to check the weather on rocky planets orbiting other stars, reports Quanta.

AI Designs Quantum Physics Experiments beyond What Any Human Has Conceived –Originally built to speed up calculations, a machine-learning system is now making shocking progress at the frontiers of experimental quantum physics, reports Scientific American.

Watch Live: Blue Origin Rocket Lifts Off With William Shatner Aboard –the actor who played Captain Kirk and three others are going to the edge of space in a tourist spacecraft built by Jeff Bezos’ company.

Channeling Thoreau: 24 Hours on Pea Island –-A young writer camps out on a tiny bit of land at the western end of the Long Island Sound, reports Scientific American.

Work on Earth’s Climate and Other Complex Systems Earns Nobel Prize in Physics –Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann have been honored for their work that led to reliable predictions of the effects of climate change. They will share the Nobel with Giorgio Parisi, who has made pioneering studies of chaotic physical systems, reports Natalie Wolchover for Quanta.

How Quantum Computers Can Be Used to Build Better Quantum Computers, reports Singularity Hub–“Using computer simulations to design new chips played a crucial role in the rapid improvements in processor performance we’ve experienced in recent decades. Now Chinese researchers have extended the approach to the quantum world.”

Surprise: the Big Bang isn’t the beginning of the universe anymore –We used to think the Big Bang meant the universe began from a singularity. Nearly 100 years later, we’re not so sure, reports Big Think.

How the World’s Biggest Brain Maps Could Transform Neuroscience reports Alison Abbott for Nature .“To truly understand how the brain works, neuroscientists also need to know how each of the roughly 1,000 types of cell thought to exist in the brain speak to each other in their different electrical dialects. With that kind of complete, finely contoured map, they could really begin to explain the networks that drive how we think and behave.”

Is the universe a hologram? The strange physics of black holes, reports Michelle Thaller for Big Think. Black holes may give us a glimpse of the underlying nature of reality.

These 5 Recent Advances Are Changing Everything We Thought We Knew About Electronics, reports Ethan Siegel via Big Think. “As we race to miniaturize electronics, to monitor more and more aspects of our lives and our reality, to transmit greater amounts of data with smaller amounts of power, and to interconnect our devices to one another, we quickly run into the limits of these classical technologies. But five advances are all coming together in the early 21st century, and they’re already beginning to transform our modern world. Here’s how it’s all going down.”

Flashing Radio Signal From the Center of the Milky Way Is Still a Mystery, reports The Conversation. –“In early 2020, we detected an unusual radio signal coming from somewhere near the center of our galaxy. The signal blinked on and off, growing 100 times brighter and dimmer over time. What’s more, the radio waves in the signal had an uncommon “circular polarization”, which means the electric field in the radio waves spirals around as the waves travel through space.”

Did a Meteor Explode Over New Hampshire? That May Explain the Boom.–Meteorologists said that a bolide, a type of large meteor explosion in the atmosphere, might have been the source of a disturbance that was widely reported on Sunday, reports The New York Times.

