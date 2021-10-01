Telescopes Make the Universe Self-Aware to Mysteries of the Solar System’s Magnetic Fields

Another big week for “The Galaxy Report” with insights into our Solar System’s mysterious magnetic fields to the first planet found to be orbing three stars to physicist Leonard Susskind, founding director of the Stanford Institute for Theoretical Physics, on why black holes are so astonishing.

Extending LIGO’s reach into the cosmos, reports Science Daily –“In the future, as more and more upgrades are made to the LIGO observatories — one in Hanford, Washington, and the other in Livingston, Louisiana — the facilities are expected to detect increasingly large numbers of these extreme cosmic events that will help solve fundamental mysteries about our universe, such as how black holes form and how the ingredients of our universe are manufactured.”

The Solar System’s Mysterious Magnetic Fields –Most of our neighboring planets have magnetic fields, but scientists do not fully understand how they arise, reports Scientific American.

A 19th-century artist’s astronomical drawings are stunningly accurate. Compare them to NASA images today, reports Insider. “French artist Etienne Léopold Trouvelot sketched gorgeous illustrations of planets, star clusters, meteor showers, and eclipses in the 19th century. He worked for the Harvard College observatory, using a telescope with a grid etched into the glass eyepiece and sketching his astronomical observations on grid paper.”

The Observable Universe –“Only a Tiny Fraction of the Aftermath of the Big Bang”, reports The Daily Galaxy. “It boggles the mind that over 90% of the galaxies in the Universe have yet to be studied. Who knows what we will find when we observe these galaxies with the next generation of telescopes,” says astronomer Christopher Conselice, who led the 2016 team that discovered that there are ten times more galaxies in the universe than previously thought, and an even wider space to search for extraterrestrial life.”

A Particle Physics Experiment Might Have Directly Observed Dark Energy, reports Paul Sutter for Universe Today.

Distant ‘Requiem’ supernova will be visible again in 2037, astronomers predict –The supernova is visible thanks to a giant galaxy cluster that acts like a magnifying glass, reports Space.com

Is Dark Energy Evolving? –Ancient Quasars May Offer the Answer, reports The Daily Galaxy. “Observational cosmologists are actively searching for a “new physics” that may solve the enduring enigma of our rapidly expanding Universe. Quasars are the ancient cores of galaxies where a supermassive black hole is actively pulling in matter from its surroundings at very intense rates may old the clue to solving the mystery.

How telescopes make the universe self-aware –Telescopes are time machines. Someday, they could take us to a time before starlight. “We are looking for the first light that turned on at the very beginning of cosmic time,” says Caitlin Casey, a UT Austin astronomer who has been approved to use the James Webb Space Telescope.

Mystery of Jupiter’s Metallic Oceans and Enormous Magnetic Field, reports The Daily Galaxy. ““Juno is showing us that connections between the interior—where metallic hydrogen can be found—and the atmosphere are stronger than we thought,” Dr. Michael Wong told The Daily Galaxy.

Cosmology, next-gen –The last century has grown our understanding of the universe from speculation to precision science – and raised fundamental questions, reports Cosmos

This May Be the First Planet Found Orbiting 3 Stars at Once –It’s called a circumtriple planet, and evidence that one exists suggests that planet formation is less unusual than once believed, reports the New York Times. An artist’s animation of the three stars’ movement at the center of GW Orionis, based on a computer model using observations made by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope. Animation by ESO/Exeter/Kraus et al./L. Calçada

One of the largest comets ever seen is headed our way –-Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein offers a rare opportunity for a generation of astronomers to study an object from the extreme edges of the solar system, reports National Geographic.

Strange mathematical term changes our entire view of black holes. Black holes keep getting weirder, reports Paul Sutter for Live Science .

“Emergence of Human Ancestors” -A 300,000 Year-Long Beam of Energy Burst from Milky Way’s Black Hole, reports The Daily Galaxy. “We always thought of our Galaxy as an inactive galaxy, with a not so bright center,” said Magda Guglielmo from the University of Sydney about 2019 Hubble Space Telescope data showing that a titanic, expanding beam of energy sprang from close to the SgrA*, the supermassive black hole in the center of the Milky Way, 3.5 million years ago, shooting a cone-shaped burst of radiation through both poles of the Galaxy and beyond into deep space.