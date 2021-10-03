Earth’s Missing Epochs to Humans are Ten One-Billionths of Cosmic History –Planet Earth Report

“Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species

Microbes, Natural Intelligence and Artificial Intelligence –Humanity’s greatest achievement might be building our successors, reports Avi Loeb for Scientific American. “If the Perseverance rover finds evidence for microbes on Mars, our self-esteem will not be affected since it is obvious that we are more intelligent than they are. But if the rover bumps into the wreckage of a spacecraft far more advanced than we ever produced, our ego will be challenged.”

Mystery of the Great Unconformity –“There are places around the world where great chunks of the earth’s geological story have disappeared altogether, including in the Grand Canyon, where some sections are missing more than 1 billion years’ worth of the rock record.”

Could Artificial Intelligence be Billions of Years Old? asks Miguel Zumalacarregui for The Daily Galaxy –“While the scientific community debates Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb’s bold conjecture that our solar system has been visited by an advanced extraterrestrial civilization, philosopher Susan Schneider, who holds the Baruch Blumberg Chair, Library of Congress and NASA, preemptively upped the ante, suggesting that artificial intelligence exists out in the Universe, and it’s billions of years old.”

Five Human Species You May Not Know About –Homo sapiens is currently the only member of the genus Homo alive. There’s only one species of human—but it wasn’t always so, reports Sapiens.com

How Earth’s tides may be linked to the rise of life as we know it –As the moon’s tug on the ocean slowed the rotation of our planet, longer days may have helped photosynthetic microbes breathe new life into the world, reports National Geographic.

‘Larger than usual’: this year’s ozone layer hole bigger than Antarctica –Scientists say ozone hole is unusually large for this stage in season and growing quickly, reports The Guardian.

“Ten One-Billionths of Cosmic History” –Past Homo Species Could Not Survive Intense Climate Change, reports The Daily Galaxy. “The human experience on our pale blue dot “has lasted for less than 10 one-billionths of cosmic history surrounded by a vast lifeless space, yet we humans are congratulating ourselves,” says Peter Brannen author of Ends of the World about the current reign of humans recently named the Anthropocene –the period dating from the Atomic Age of the 1950s during which human activity has been the dominant influence on climate and the environment.”

The SETI Institute –Sneak Peek at the UFO/UAP Report. “The report is supposed to describe what the intelligence agencies know about incidents involving unknown craft. Among these are the objects seen in several provocative videos made from cameras mounted on Navy fighter jets. Are they enemy drones? Camera artifacts? Extraterrestrial spacecraft?”

Missing impact debris mystery solved? reports Earth/Sky–“New computer simulations by Arizona astronomers offer a solution to the missing impact debris problem. They suggest that, instead of creating rocky debris, large collisions in the early solar system caused solid rocky bodies to vaporize into gas.”

To Look or Not to Look? That Is the Question –The search for technological relics of extraterrestrial civilizations will inspire the public and attract talent to the field of astronomy, reports Avi Loeb for Scientific American.

Climate change is making Earth dimmer, reports Meghan Bartels for Space.com –Earth is reflecting less light as its climate continues to change, new research suggests.

New ideas on what makes a planet habitable could reshape the search for life –Some planets in the habitable zone are not good for life, but others outside it might be, reports Science News.

Former Google Exec warns that AI researchers are “creating god.” Mo Gawdat believes that singularity is coming and that AI poises a serious threat to humanity, reports The Byte.

“Antarctica Alert” –Ghostly Supermassive Black Hole Invader, reports The Daily Galaxy –“On Sept. 22, 2017, a ghostly particle ejected from a far distant supermassive black hole zipped down from the sky and through the ice of Antarctica at just below the speed of light, with an energy of some 300 trillion electron volts, nearly 50 times the energy delivered by the Large Hadron Collider at CERN, the biggest particle accelerator on Earth.”

Climate Change and ‘A New Normal of Extremes’–“We had the warmest summer on record, we had Hurricane Ida devastate not one but two parts of our country, and floods are becoming all too common,” said J. Marshall Shepherd, director of the University of Georgia’s Atmospheric Sciences Program. “We are in a new normal of extremes.”

Beethoven’s 10th symphony is finished 194 years after his death – by artificial intelligence that used just 250 surviving bars of notes, reports The Daily Mail.

Warnings from Earth’s ‘Third Pole’ –Climate Change at the Crest of the World, reports The Daily Galaxy ““There is something about the Himalayas not possessed by the Alps, something unseen and unknown,” said mountaineer and botanist Frank Smythe…” a mystery intriguing and disturbing. Confronted by them, a man loses his grasp of ordinary things, perceiving himself as immortal, an entity capable of outdistancing all changes, all decay, all life, all death.”

“Hubris of the Anthropocene” –COVID-19 Pandemic Delivers a Lost Cosmic Perspective, reports The Daily Galaxy. “Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb and mass-extinction authority Peter Brannen, author of Ends of the World, both ask is Mother Nature and COVID-19 teaching our “Anthropocene Epoch” a powerful lesson?’

