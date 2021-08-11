“Fossil of the Universe” –Extremely Elusive Axion Dark-Matter Signal

Cosmos, Physics Posted on Aug 11, 2021 in Astronomy

An axion is a hypothetical elementary particle –predicted to be among the lightest particles in the universe. If they exist, axions would be virtually invisible, yet inescapable; they could make up nearly 85 percent of the mass of the universe, in the form of dark matter–whose existence was postulated in order to explain why certain subatomic reactions appear to violate basic symmetry constraints, in particular symmetry in time. The 1980 Nobel Prize in Physics went for the discovery of time-asymmetric reactions that led to understanding how the the matter we are made of was once created in a Big Bang and how it could survive the birth pains.

The Invisible Universe

Meanwhile, during the following decades, astronomers studying the motions of galaxies and the character of the cosmic microwave background radiation came to realize that most of the matter in the universe was not visible. It was dubbed dark matter, and today’s best measurements find that about 84% of matter in the cosmos is dark.

This component is dark not only because it does not emit light—it is not composed of atoms or their usual constituents, like electrons and protons, and its nature is mysterious. Axions have been suggested as one possible solution. Particle physicists, however, have so far not been able to directly detect axions, leaving their existence in doubt and reinvigorating the puzzles they were supposed to resolve.

Interacting with Magnetic Fields

In 2018, Harvard Center for Astrophysics astronomer Paul Nulsen and his colleagues used a novel method to investigate the nature of axions. Quantum mechanics constrain axions, if they exist, to interact with light in the presence of a magnetic field. As they propagate along a strong field, axions and photons should transmute from one to the other in an oscillatory manner.

Because the strength of any possible effect depends in part on the energy of the photons, the galaxies. They observed X-rays from the nucleus of the galaxy M87, which is known to have astronomers used the Chandra X-ray Observatory to monitor bright X-ray emission from strong magnetic fields, and which (at a distance of only fifty-three million light-years) is close enough to enable precise measurements of variations in the X-ray flux.

Moreover, M87 lies in a cluster of galaxies, the Virgo cluster, which should insure the magnetic fields extend over very large scales and also facilitate the interpretation. Not least, M87 has been carefully studied for decades and its properties are relatively well known.

The search did not find the signature of axions. It does, however, set an important new limit on the strength of the coupling between axions and photons, and is able to rule out a substantial fraction of the possible future experiments that might be undertaken to detect axions. The scientists note that their research highlights the power of X-ray astronomy to probe some basic issues in particle physics, and point to complementary research activities that can be undertaken on other bright X-ray emitting galaxies.

Cosmic axion Background (CaB)

In an email to The Daily Galaxy, Harvard’s Paul Nulsen wrote: “Axion like particles (ALPs) are not really my area of expertise, but it turns out that X-ray data obtained for other purposes could be used to look for them. My colleagues, Helen Russell, then at the Institute of Astronomy, Cambridge (now at the University of Nottingham) and M. C. David Marsh, then at DAMTP (department of applied mathematics and theoretical physics), Cambridge (now at Stockholm University) recognized the opportunity presented by Chandra X-ray data obtained by Helen for the galaxy M87, at the center of the Virgo cluster.

“ALPs interact with magnetic fields in a way that can cause them to oscillate back and forth between their original state and photons,” Nulsen explained. “As a result, the weak magnetic field in the hot plasma that fills the Virgo cluster should cause oscillations in the X-ray spectrum from the bright active nucleus of M87. In practice, we could only place upper limits on the ALP features in the spectrum of M87, giving upper limits on the mass of the ALPs and on the strength of the interaction between ALPs and the electromagnetic field. I have not followed subsequent work on this subject closely, but the papers I have seen only seem to make such limits more restrictive.”

No one knows what happened in the universe for its first 400,000 years, but a June 7, 2021 paper, suggests discovering the hypothetical particle axion could be the fossil of the universe researchers have been waiting for to shed light on the early history of the universe. What’s more, current dark matter experiments announced by Kavli Institute for the Physics and Mathematics of the Universe in June 2021 may have already detected it in its data. In their paper, they suggest the possibility of searching for an axion analogue of the CMB, a so-called Cosmic axion Background or CaB.

The Daily Galaxy, Avi Shporer, research scientist, MIT Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research via Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and Paul Nulsen.