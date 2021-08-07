Planet Earth Report –”Made on Exoplanet X to Space Hurricane Above Earth”

“Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.



NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover Foiled in First Attempt to Grab Rock for Return to Earth –Seeking to collect its inaugural core sample, the mission hopes to begin what could be humanity’s boldest search for extraterrestrial life, reports Scientific American.

What Makes Our Brains Special? –Some say not much, but new research sheds light on the uniqueness of the human brain, reports Diana Kwon for Scientific American. “Suzana Herculano-Houzel, a neuroscientist at the Institute of Biomedical Science in Rio de Janeiro, debunked well-established beliefs in recent years when she discovered a novel way of counting neurons—dissolving brains into a homogenous mixture, or “brain soup.”

Don’t Miss: UFO docuseries hunts for origins of our alien obsession, reports New Scientist–“UFO is a new outing for Star Trek reboot director J. J. Abrams, as producer of a docuseries exploring our fascination with unidentified flying objects and their military origins. On Showtime from 8 August.”

Why Do We Have to Die? –-“Epidemics have a way of making one wonder about death. To put it plainly, in the raw form it takes as it first rises from our hearts: Why? Why on Earth does it have to be this way? The question of mortality can be answered by these calculations, reports Aarron Hirsh for Nautilus.

Made on Exoplanet X –To Understand Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP)–If any of them represent advanced technology, high-resolution photographs might tell us whether they’re metaphorically labeled “Made in China” or “Made on Exoplanet X”, writes Avi Loeb for Scientific American.

How will the pandemic end? The science of past outbreaks offers clues –The answer depends on many factors, perhaps the most critical being the global nature of the crisis, reports Jillian Kramer for National Geohgraphic.

“All the Light”– In the History of the Observable Universe, reports The Daily Galaxy –“From our tiny blue dot, the universe appears inconceivably vast. In the grand cosmic scheme of things, all the light in the observable universe provides about as much illumination as a 60-watt bulb seen from 2.5 miles away, says Marco Ajello, an astrophysicist at Clemson University, who led a team in 2018 that has measured all of the starlight ever produced throughout the history of the observable universe.”

Mystery at the centre of the Earth: Our planet’s inner core is behaving oddly and scientists have no idea why, reports TN.

Humans could recolonize Earth after mass extinctions with ectogenesis, reorts Matthew R. Edwards for Science X.

What’s Fueling Today’s Extreme Fires –A geophysicist breaks down the elements of wildfires, reports Dan Falk for Nautilus.

Organic blobs built in lab may be small step towards synthetic life, reports New Scientist –“A new way to make simple organic bubbles could provide fresh clues about how biological cells formed spontaneously on early Earth – and help efforts to generate synthetic life. Protocells, the ancient ancestors of life today, may have been little more than simple, spherical compartments, enclosed by membranes and containing water and the molecules of life. But how these compartments – or “vesicles” – came about is a mystery.”

The Day the Space Station Lurched –A recent arrival at the International Space Station created a little too much excitement, reports Marina Koren for The Atlantic.

UFOs, Where Art Thou? –Five reasons why sorting all of this out is so scientifically challenging, writes astrophysicist Caleb Scharff for Scientific American.

Scientists Discover Massive ‘Space Hurricane’ Above Earth –The space hurricane is similar to regular hurricanes in many ways, except at much higher altitudes and raining electrons instead of water, reports Becky Ferreira for Motherboard Vice.

Why Did the Maya Abandon Their Once-Bustling Cities? –New research may shed more light on the ancient civilization’s ‘collapse’, reports Discover.”In many ways, the ancient Maya lived similarly to people in other past (and even modern day) societies. They made use of nearby resources — like limestone and chert — to construct their cities and homes, engaged in sports and enjoyed a diet rich in corn. The Maya have been celebrated for their stunning architecture, realistic artistic expressions and for advancing our understanding of astronomy and mathematics.”

Touring Trinity, the Birthplace of Nuclear Dread –A recent visit to the site of the first atomic bomb explosion offered desert vistas, (mildly) radioactive pebbles and troubling reflections, reports the New York Times.

The Extinct Species Within –The genomes of living animals are littered with DNA from long-gone relatives, providing a lens on evolution, past extinctions, and perhaps even solutions to agricultural problems.

Lobsters hold the secret of a long, cancer-free life in their genes –More than a mere delicacy, the humble lobster could teach us a lot about healthy aging, reports Massive Science.

