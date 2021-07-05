Planet Earth Report –“Reality is a Game of Quantum Mirrors to The Hunt for a Primordial Force”

Space, Technology Posted on Jul 5, 2021 in Science

The hunt for a primordial force that would revolutionize cosmology –Finding magnetic fields dating back to the big bang would transform our understanding of how the universe evolved. Now astronomers think they’re on brink of such a breakthrough, reports New Scientist.

AI Designs Quantum Physics Experiments Beyond What Any Human Has Conceived –Originally built to speed up calculations, a machine-learning system is now making shocking progress at the frontiers of experimental quantum physics, reports Scientific American.

Reality a Game of Quantum Mirrors –Carlo Rovelli’s Helgoland argues that all reality is relative.The author uses relational quantum physics to insist nothing we see and experience actually exists, reports The New Statesman

Arctic’s ‘Last Ice Area’ May Be Less Resistant to Global Warming –The region, which could provide a last refuge for polar bears and other Arctic wildlife that depends on ice, is not as stable as previously thought, according to a new study.

Aliens Might Already Be Watching Us –A new star map reveals more than 2,000 stars, some with their own planets, that have a direct view of our planetary presence, reports Scientific American.

Harvard Scientists Pinpoint ‘Ground Zero’ of Aging in Mouse Embryo Study, reports Singularity Hub –“A team from Harvard has shown that the age of mouse embryo cells resets about a week into development, representing the “ground zero” of aging. The finding not only provides insight into the fundamental dynamics of aging, but also suggests we might mimic the process in adult cells to rejuvenate aging tissues.

Astronauts Watched As DNA Repaired Itself In Space, Study Reports –The experiment demonstrated gene-editing using CRISPR/Cas9 in space for the first time, and was proposed by high school students, reports Becky Ferreira for Motherboard Vice Science.

“Our Galaxy Formed Around Oldest Surviving Stars in the Universe”.“These pristine stars are among the oldest surviving stars in the Universe, and certainly the oldest stars we have ever seen,” said astronomer Louise Howes currently at Lund University, who was a member of a 2015 team along with the University of Cambridge who discovered stars that date from before the Milky Way Galaxy formed, when the Universe was just 300 million years old.”

The Last Thing Albatrosses Needed Was a New Predator –Southern giant petrels are known for eating krill and fish. Why are they suddenly hunting birds their own size?

Mercury 13 Legend Wally Funk Will Ride With Jeff Bezos to the Edge of Space, reports Joey Roulette forThe Verge “Funk, 82, was an iconic aviator in the mid-20th century and one of 13 women to graduate from the privately funded Women in Space Program, where she underwent rigorous astronaut training but was ultimately never able to go to space. When NASA opened its astronaut applications up to women in 1976, Funk applied three times but was turned down each time. Funk’s space enthusiasm hasn’t died.

The Extremes a Walrus Will Go to for Love –In pursuit of a mate, Sivuqaq produced such stupendously loud sounds that researchers had to understand how they worked, reports Katherine J. Wu for The Atlantic.

The Internet Is Rotting, reports Jonathan Zittrain for The Atlantic –“The glue that holds humanity’s knowledge together is coming undone. …By making the storage and organization of information everyone’s responsibility and no one’s, the internet and web could grow, unprecedentedly expanding access, while making any and all of it fragile rather than robust in many instances in which we depend on it.”

Fermi Paradox: Here’s What an Alien Civilization Settling the Galaxy Looks Like, reports Singularity Hub –“A 2019 paper, authored by Penn State and University of Rochester astronomers Jonathan Carroll-Nellenback, Adam Frank, Jason Wright, and Caleb Scharf, laid out an intricate model of galactic settlement, including the motion of stars, the fraction of habitable systems, the speed and range of ships, and other factors. Now, in a new research note, the team present a visualization of just what that process might look like in action”

