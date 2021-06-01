Weird World of Quantum Black Holes – “May Be Radically Different from What Einstein Predicted and Lack Event Horizons”

“According to Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity, nothing can escape from the gravity of a black hole once it has passed a point of no return, known as the event horizon,” explained Niayesh Afshordi, a physics and astronomy professor at Waterloo in 2020 about echoes in gravitational wave signals that hint that the event horizon of a black hole may be more complicated than scientists currently think based on research reporting the first tentative detection of these echoes, caused by a microscopic quantum “fuzz” that surrounds newly formed black holes.

Hawking Radiation

“This was scientists’ understanding for a long time until Stephen Hawking used quantum mechanics to predict that quantum particles will slowly leak out of black holes, which we now call Hawking radiation,” wrote Afshordi, referring to Hawking’s 1974 conjecture that if one takes quantum theory into account, it seems that “black” holes should glow slightly with “Hawking radiation”, consisting of photons, neutrinos, and a myriad of massive particles.

Hawking theorized that the universe’s gravitational behemoths, black holes, were not the dark stars astronomers imagined, but they spontaneously emitted light — The problem is, no astronomer has ever observed Hawking’s mysterious radiation.

The Echoes

“Scientists have been unable to experimentally determine if any matter is escaping black holes until the very recent detection of gravitational waves,” continued Afshordi. “If the quantum fuzz responsible for Hawking radiation does exist around black holes, gravitational waves could bounce off of it, which would create smaller gravitational wave signals following the main gravitational collision event, similar to repeating echoes.”

Afshordi and his coauthor Jahed Abedi from Max-Planck-Institute for Gravitational Physics in Germany, reported the first tentative findings of these repeating echoes, providing experimental evidence that black holes may be radically different from what Einstein’s theory of relativity predicts, and lack event horizons.

They used gravitational wave data from the first observation of a neutron star collision, recorded by the LIGO/Virgo gravitational wave detectors.

Echoes Confirm Effects of Quantum Physics and Hawking Radiation

The echoes observed by Afshordi and Abedi match the simulated echoes predicted by models of black holes that account for the effects of quantum mechanics and Hawking radiation.

“Our results are still tentative because there is a very small chance that what we see is due to random noise in the detectors, but this chance becomes less likely as we find more examples,” said Afshordi. “Now that scientists know what we’re looking for, we can look for more examples, and have a much more robust confirmation of these signals. Such a confirmation would be the first direct probe of the quantum structure of space-time.”

In an email to The Daily Galaxy Afshordi wrote: “If echoes are real, they certainly come in different flavors for different black hole merger events. It appears that some mergers show clear evidence for them, while most don’t. We have a hypothesis that the more unequal mergers have louder echoes, which is roughly consistent with the handful of mergers that show evidence for loud echoes.

“What is clear.” he concluded his email, “is that the search for black hole echoes remains one of the rare windows that we have to realistically probe Planck scale physics. That is why many more theoretical and observational studies of this phenomenon are ongoing.”

The study, “Echoes from the Abyss: A highly spinning black hole remnant for the binary neutron star merger GW170817,” was published in the Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics in November, and was awarded the first place Buchalter Cosmology Prize this month.

Source: Jahed Abedi et al. Echoes from the abyss: a highly spinning black hole remnant for the binary neutron star merger GW170817, Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics (2019). DOI: 10.1088/1475-7516/2019/11/010

The Daily Galaxy, Maxwell Moe, astrophysicist, NASA Einstein Fellow, University of Arizona via University of Waterloo

Image credit: CCO Public Domain

