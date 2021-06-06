The Galaxy Report –“Death by Primordial Black Hole to U.F.O.s and the Search for Alien Life”

This week’s newsletter covers news reports from “Why aren’t we talking more about UFOs?” asks Megan McArdle in the Washington Post to the first matter in the universe may have been a perfect liquid to the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole, Sagittarius A*, may actually be a colossal glob of dark matter.

Editor’s Note: The New York Times reported today that Luis Elizondo, who once ran the Pentagon’s secret program on U.F.O.s, tweeted, “If The New York Times reporting is accurate, the objects being witnessed by pilots around the world are far more advanced than any earthly technologies known to our intelligence services.”

