Last Week’s Top 5 Space & Science Headlines –“Milky Way’s Unknown Farside to The Dark Universe”

es
Why is Our Pocket of the Universe Spinning?
Giant Blinking Star Hidden By an Unknown Object Detected at Milky Way Center
“Monsters & Dragons?” –Mapping the Milky Way’s Unseen Far Side
“All Hell Breaks Loose” — A Trillionth of a Second Before the Big Bang Expansion
“The Last Holdout” –LHC Scientists See a Gateway to the ‘Dark-World’
Your free twice-weekly fix of stories of space and science –a random journey from Planet Earth through the Cosmos– that has the capacity to provide clues to our existence and add a much needed cosmic perspective in our Anthropocene epoch.