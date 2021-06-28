Last Week’s Top 5 Space & Science Headlines –“Alien Astronomers to Monster Galaxy at the Dawn of Time”

An ‘Alien’ Thought Experiment — “Could Advanced Life in Near-By Star Systems Have Observed Earth Over the Eons?”

“Rare in the Cosmos?” –Earth-like Biospheres

“We Have No Idea of Why They Exist” –Weird Dark-Matter-Free Galaxies

The Monster Galaxy at the Dawn of Time –“What Does Its Discovery Imply?”

“Next Up” –Event Horizon Telescope’s Picture of Milky Way’s Supermassive Black Hole

Your free twice-weekly fix of stories of space and science –a random journey from Planet Earth through the Cosmos– that has the capacity to provide clues to our existence and add a much needed cosmic perspective in our Anthropocene epoch.

Yes, Sign Me Up for “The Galaxy Report” Newsletter