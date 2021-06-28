Last Week’s Top 5 Space & Science Headlines –“Alien Astronomers to Monster Galaxy at the Dawn of Time”

Posted on Jun 28, 2021 in Astronomy, Science News, Space

ESO Telescopes

 

 

An ‘Alien’ Thought Experiment — “Could Advanced Life in Near-By Star Systems Have Observed Earth Over the Eons?”

“Rare in the Cosmos?” –Earth-like Biospheres

“We Have No Idea of Why They Exist” –Weird Dark-Matter-Free Galaxies

The Monster Galaxy at the Dawn of Time –“What Does Its Discovery Imply?”

“Next Up” –Event Horizon Telescope’s Picture of Milky Way’s Supermassive Black Hole

 

THe Galaxy Report

Your free twice-weekly fix of  stories of space and science –a random journey from Planet Earth through the Cosmos– that has the capacity to provide clues to our existence and add a much needed cosmic perspective in our Anthropocene epoch.

Yes, Sign Me Up for “The Galaxy Report” Newsletter