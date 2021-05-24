“UFOs Were Farside Speculation, Now They’re a National Security Concern”

The Washington Post reported today that official Washington “is swirling with chatter — among top senators, Pentagon insiders, and even former CIA directors — about UFOs. What was once a ticket to the political loony bin has leaped off Hollywood screens and out of science-fiction novels and into the national conversation.”

There is even a new government task force and abbreviations: “Establishment of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force.” The mission of the UAPTF “is to detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to U.S. national security,” according to the Pentagon.

Image credit top of page: Arrival, Movie from Paramont Picture

