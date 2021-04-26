Science, Space Posted on Apr 26, 2021 in Astronomy

“The Ultimate Dark-Matter Test” –First-Ever Map of Milky Way’s Outer Reaches Will Reveal Its True Nature

Exoplanet Mystery –”The Gas Giant That Should Not Exist”

Stephen Hawking’s Great Question –“Why Isn’t the Milky Way Crawling With Mechanical or Biological Life?”

Homo sapien’s ‘Shadow’ Species –“Hints We May Have Had Story of Evolution All Wrong”

“The Invisible Galaxy” –100 Million Black Holes Lurking in the Milky Way

The Galaxy Report newsletter brings you twice-weekly news of space and science that has the capacity to provide clues to the mystery of our existence and add a much needed cosmic perspective in our current Anthropocene Epoch.

Yes, sign me up for my free subscription.