Planet Earth Report –“ET Visitation Hypothesis Creates a Crisis in Science to Age of ‘Technosignatures’ is Dawning”

Astronomer Avi Loeb Says Aliens Have Visited, and He’s Not Kidding –In conversation, the Harvard University astrophysicist explains his shocking hypothesis—and calls out what he sees as a crisis in science, reports Lee Billings for Scientific American.

How Universes Might Bubble Up and Collide –What lies beyond all we can see? The question may seem unanswerable. Nevertheless, some cosmologists have a response: Our universe is a swelling bubble. Outside it, more bubble universes exist, all immersed in an eternally expanding and energized sea—the multiverse, reports Charlie Wood for Nautil.us.

New ‘Liquid’ AI Learns Continuously From Its Experience of the World, reports Singularity Hub. –For all its comparisons to the human brain, AI still isn’t much like us. Maybe that’s alright. In the animal kingdom, brains come in all shapes and sizes. So, in a new machine learning approach, engineers did away with the human brain and all its beautiful complexity—turning instead to the brain of a lowly worm for inspiration.

A new frontier is opening in the search for extraterrestrial life, reports astrophysicist Adam Frank for The Washington Post. –The reason we haven’t found life elsewhere in the universe is simple: We haven’t really looked until now. Something remarkable is happening in the science of life and intelligence beyond Earth. The age of “technosignatures” is dawning.

The “missing link” that triggered the ice ages –-Melting icebergs from Antarctica are the key, according to a new study, reports Science Norway. –Researchers have suspected that the Southern Ocean and Antarctica were crucial to global climate, but this has not been documented in the geological data until now, according to Margit Hildegard Simon, a researcher at Norce, the Norwegian Research Centre.

Building a Higgs Factory –the highest priority collider after the LHC, reports CERN. Despite this great success, the Higgs boson is connected to many of the most troublesome aspects of the Standard Model. It is for this reason that the recently concluded update of the European strategy for particle physics advocated an electron–positron Higgs factory as the highest priority collider after the LHC, to allow detailed study of this novel and unique particle.

Did a Supermassive Black Hole Influence the Evolution of Life on Earth? asks Harvard’s Avi Loeb for Scientific American –The idea isn’t as crazy as it might sounds. Traditionally, the Sun was thought to be the only astronomical source of light that affected life on Earth. But it is also possible that the black hole, SgrA* played an important role in shaping the history of terrestrial life.

The Enduring Mystery of Earth’s Water –New clues have emerged about exactly where your last drink came from, reports astrophysicist Caleb Scharf for Scientific American.

How to redesign COVID vaccines so they protect against variants –Lineages that can evade immunity are spurring vaccine makers to explore ways to redesign their shots, reports Nature.

Why Anthropology Matters –It’s the antidote to nativism; the enemy of hate; a vaccine of understanding, tolerance and compassion tha

Orca Outcasts Is Now Dominating an Entire Sea –Killer whales that feast on seals and hunt in small packs are thriving while their widely beloved siblings are dying out, reports Katherine Gammon for The Atlantic.

No Trees Harmed: MIT Aims to One Day Grow Your Kitchen Table in a Lab, reports Singularity Hub.–MIT researchers will soon publish a paper describing a proof-of-concept for lab-grown plant tissues, like wood and fiber. The research is early, but it’s a big vision. The idea is to grow instead of build some products made of biomaterials.

Parisians want to recover a legendary river now buried under concrete –The Bièvre flowed through Victor Hugo’s Paris. Conservation efforts may bring the historic river back, reports National Geographic.

The Complete Moron’s Guide to GameStop’s Stock Roller Coaster, reports Kyle Orland for Ars Technica. –“The WallStreetBets subreddit (WSB) describes itself as ‘like 4chan found a Bloomberg terminal,’ and that’s not a bad description. WSB is a generally disorganized mess of posters throwing up memes and slang that can be hard to parse for an outsider. At the center of it, though, are members who analyze the market for opportunities so they can try to rally the sub’s millions of subscribers (2.9 million as of this writing) to a potential value play.”

