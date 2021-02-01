Last Week’s Space & Science Headlines –“Our Galileo to Case of the Missing Neutron Star”

ESO VLT

 

“Our Galileo?” –Harvard’s Avi Loeb Has Dared Say That Advanced Alien Life May Not Be Speculation

“A Red Herring” –The ‘Life-Bearing’ Clouds of Venus

“Against All Odds” –NASA’s Planet-Hunting Tess Discovers a Unique Star System with Six ‘Suns’

The Phantom Biosphere — “An Alien Life-Form May Exist Hidden in Earth’s Microbial World”

“Case of the Missing Neutron Star” –Anatomy of a Cosmic Explosion 1,700 Years Ago During Decline of Rome

