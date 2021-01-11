Last Week’s Top 5 Space & Science Headlines –“Revealing the Incomprehensible to Enigma of the Expanding Universe”

Science Posted on Jan 11, 2021 in Astronomy

“Magnetar Power” –Chandra Observatory Captures Exotic Object With Magnetic Field a Million-Billion Times Earth’s

Ripples in Spacetime –“Carry Clues to the Enigma of Our Rapidly Expanding Universe”

“Image from the Dawn of the Universe” –Jet Pointed Toward Earth from a 12.8 Billion Year-Old ‘Blazar’ Galaxy

“Sent By an Alien World?” –Extraterrestrial Object Visited Our Solar System in 2017

“Artificial Intelligence of the Future Could Reveal the Incomprehensible”

Welcome to our new weekly newsletter, bringing you exclusive, weekly insights and summaries of the discoveries, people and events that are changing our knowledge of the Universe and the future of the human species, including a weekly feature news story that has the capacity to provide clues to the mystery of our existence and add a much needed cosmic perspective in our current epoch.

