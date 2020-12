Black Hole, Science Posted on Dec 25, 2020 in Astronomy

A gargantuan black hole, known as J2157, 34 billion times the mass of our sun mass, and about 8,000 times bigger than the black hole in the center of the Milky Way, gorges on nearly the equivalent of one sun every day, says Dr. Christopher Onken at The Australian National University (ANU) about this monster of the early universe that brings an end to time and space and the laws of physics.