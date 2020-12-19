Sign Up Free! –“Your weekly fix for everything cosmic and mind bending”

Hello, I’m Val Landi, creator of The Galaxy Report -the new newsletter bringing you exclusive, weekly insights and summaries of the discoveries, people and events that are changing our knowledge of the Universe and the future of the human species. Click here to sign up free for The Galaxy Report newsletter forthcoming on December 24, 2020.

I view my role as a curator and creator —a “DJ” of cosmic content. Google’s algorithms extend the reach of our mind. But the thoughtful selection –the creation, curation and editing that goes beyond algorithms– of what’s important in the news of space and science has the capacity to provide clues to the mystery of our existence and add a much needed cosmic perspective in our fraught Anthropocene Epoch.

In 2007, following a career in Silicon Valley as a technology news pioneer, I launched The Daily Galaxy—Great Discoveries Channel, with the vision that science, space exploration, the search for extraterrestrial life, and the environment and their expression in news, film, video, and events will dominate popular culture in the 21st century. Today, our Twitter and Facebook followers exceed 400,000.

The Daily Galaxy is a great place to get your regular fix of everything cosmic and mind bending, with a little dose of controversy on the side,” says Dan Hooper, author of At the Edge of Time, and Senior Scientist and the Head of the Theoretical Astrophysics Group at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory and associate professor, University of Chicago.

The Daily Galaxy provides insightful updates on our understanding of the Universe, the island of cosmic knowledge in our vast ocean of ignorance,” says Harvard astrophysicist, Avi Loeb.

Avi is the former chair (2011-2020) of the astronomy department at Harvard University, founding director of Harvard’s Black Hole Initiative, and author of “Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth” forthcoming in January 2021. Prior to Harvard, Avi was a long-term member of the Institute for Advanced Study at Princeton.

I hope you’ll join me on my weekly journeys of discovery. You can also send free subscriptions to friends and family. Go here and click “About” in the Dashboard

With thanks!

Val