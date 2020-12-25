Our Warm Wishes for Christmas & the Holiday Season

Posted on Dec 25, 2020 in Science

Christmas at 2,500 light-years from Earth –a portion of NGC 2264, a colossal cloud of gas and dust that is actively forming stars. A fraction of these stars are massive, 20 or more times the mass of the Sun. Stars like that are extremely luminous, hot, and blue. The image, taken using the European Southern Observatory’s Wide Field Imager camera on a 2.2-meter telescope in Chile, approximates natural colors, with blue, blue, and red, red. No ornaments needed!

Image credit: section of NGC 2264, a cluster of young, hot stars that happens to make an outline of a Christmas tree as seen from Earth. ESO