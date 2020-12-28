Eerie Implications of Hawking Points –“Corpses of Black Holes from Before the Big Bang” (2020 Most Viewed)

(For the Holiday Season, from Christmas through New Year’s Day. we’ll post 2020’s most viewed articles as ranked by Google Analytics.)

“If space is truly infinite,” observes Dan Hooper, head of the Theoretical Astrophysics Group at the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, in At the Edge of Time, “the implications are staggering. Within an infinite expanse of space, it would be hard to see any reason why there would not be an infinite number of galaxies, stars, and planets, and even an infinite number of intelligent or conscious beings, scattered throughout this limitless volume. That is the thing about infinity: it takes things that are otherwise very unlikely and makes them all inevitable.”

Perhaps, Including an Infinity of Big Bangs

Foreshadowing Hooper, University of Oxford mathematician and physicist, Sir Roger Penrose, who won the 2020 Nobel Prize for physics has argued that extinct universes exist that were filled with ghost black holes that are hidden, embedded in the Cosmic Microwave Background map, and may have harbored alien civilizations from an eon that preceded the Big Bang, when our universe began to rapidly expand and will continue to expand until all of its matter eventually decays. This process restores uniformity and sets the stage for the next Big Bang and a new one universe will be born. The proof of his idea are what Penrose calls Hawking Points: the corpses of black holes from before the Big Bang that outlived their own universes but are now at the end of their lifespans, leaking radiation as they fade into nothing.

