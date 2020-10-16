Planet Earth Report –“The Supermassive-Milky Way Experiment Nobody Thought Would Work to a Prior Universe”

“Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.

Scientists Trapped In Ice for Past Year Return With a Dire Warning –Markus Rex, an atmospheric scientist at Alfred Wegener Institute in Bremerhaven, warned that the trip revealed a “dying” Arctic ocean, reports Motherboard Science.

New Clues to Chemical Origins of Metabolism at Dawn of Life –The ingredients for reactions ancestral to metabolism could have formed very easily in the primordial soup, reports Quanta.

“Unvisited” –Earth May Exist in a Galaxy of Interstellar Space-Faring Civilizations

How Andrea Ghez Won the Nobel for an Experiment Nobody Thought Would Work –She insisted on doing it anyway—and ultimately provided conclusive evidence for a supermassive black hole at the core of the Milky Way, reports Scientific American

Do We Live in a Simulation? Chances Are about 50–50 –Gauging whether or not we dwell inside someone else’s computer may come down to advanced AI research—or measurements at the frontiers of cosmology, reports Scientific American.

Earth’s New Gilded Era–The world is getting hotter, and the divide between rich and poor is getting bigger, reports The Atlantic,

Climate Change Helped Drive Homo sapiens’ Cousins Extinct: Study –Sharp drops in global temperatures helped seal the fate of three extinct hominin species, including our close relatives, the Neanderthals, according to thousands of archaeological specimens and a model of past climate conditions, reports The Scientist

Why a Historic Emissions Drop from COVID Is No Cause to Celebrate –The greenhouse gas reductions highlight the difficult road ahead to substantially limit global warming, reports Scientific American.

Estonia Is a ‘Digital Republic’—What That Means and Why It May Be Everyone’s Future, reports Singularity Hub.

No, Roger Penrose, We See No Evidence Of A ‘Universe Before The Big Bang’, reports Ethan Siegel for Forbes. 2020 Nobel Laureate Roger Penrose’s attempted alternative, Conformal Cyclic Cosmology, cannot match the inflationary Big Bang’s successes. Contrary to recent headlines and Penrose’s assertions, there is no evidence of “a Universe before the Big Bang.”

Scientists Found a New Way to Control the Brain With Light—No Surgery Required, reports Singularity Hub.Optogenetics. uses light of different frequencies to control the brain. It’s a brilliant mind-meld of basic neurobiology and engineering that hijacks the mechanism behind how neurons naturally activate—or are silenced—in the brain.

Scientists Are Finding a Ton of New and Mysterious Craters on Mars –Martian craters appear “concentrated in certain areas and we know that physically there is no reason for that,” said a JPL researcher. An AI tool may help figure out why, reports Motherboard Science.

The Dire Wolf Might Have Prowled Asia, Fossil Suggests –The carnivores likely crossed the Bering Land Bridge into Asia, reports The New York Times.

