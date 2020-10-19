Planet Earth Report –“The Pandemics ‘Holy Grail’ to Hunt for Alien Civilizations Zeroes In On One Star”

Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.

The grim fate that could be ‘worse than extinction’ –What would it take for a global totalitarian government to rise to power indefinitely? This nightmare scenario may be closer than first appears, reports BBC Future.

Game Theory Focuses the Hunt for Alien Civilizations Onto Just One Star –Our galaxy contains billions of exoplanets. Now game theory has narrowed the search for ones that might host intelligent life and be worth contacting to a single star in the constellation of Taurus, reports Discover.

“Ten One-Billionths of Cosmic History” –Past Homo Species Could Not Survive Intense Climate Change

“Who Knows What Else is Out There” –Glow Shields Earth’s ‘Last Creature’ from Deadly Radiation

Are aliens hiding in plain sight? Several missions this year are seeking out life on the red planet. But would we recognize extraterrestrials if we found them? asks The Guardian.

‘Super antigens’ tied to mysterious COVID-19 syndrome in children –A serious pediatric illness has been linked to a similar condition in adults. Coronavirus inhabiting the gut could be the cause—and it may explain long-lasting symptoms, too., reports National Geographic.

We’ve built a fourth dimension of space and we’re about to look inside –We only ever experience three spatial dimensions, but quantum lab experiments suggest a whole new side to reality – weird particle apparitions included, reports New Scientist.

The Milky Way is Eating One of Its Own–The globular cluster M92 is a gorgeous example of its kind. A roughly spherical ball of hundreds of thousands of stars held together by their mutual gravity, it’s one of about 160 such that orbit the Milky Way. Well, for now. It turns out our galaxy is eating it, reports Phil Plait for SyFy.

The strange story of 2020 SO: How an asteroid turned into rocket junk and the NASA scientist who figured it out, reports Space.com

The African lake with explosive power –In central Africa is a deep lake that has a dangerous propensity to explode – but tapping it as a source of energy could help avert disaster. Lake Kivu is one of Africa’s strangest bodies of water. An unusual set of properties make it an intriguing subject for scientists, as well as a potential source of both peril and prosperity for the millions of people living nearby., reports BBC Future.

The Pandemic’s Holy Grail: The Race for a Super-Antibody Against the Coronavirus –A network of scientists is chasing the pandemic’s holy grail: an antibody that protects against not just the virus, but also related pathogens that may threaten humans, reports The New York Times.

The Third Coronavirus Surge Has Arrived--This week’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations make clear that the U.S. is once again sinking deeper into the pandemic, reports The Atlantic.

With Covid-19 Under Control, China’s Economy Surges Ahead –Exports jumped and local governments engaged in a binge of debt-fueled construction projects. Even consumer spending is finally recovering, reports The New York Times.

It’s the End of the World … Somewhere –Aliens Facing Apocalypse Would be Easier to Find, reports Caleb Scharf for Scientific American.

Alaska’s new climate threat: tsunamis linked to melting permafrost –-Scientists are warning of a link between rapid warming and landslides that could threaten towns and tourist attractions, reports The Guardian.

When Did We Become Fully Human? What Fossils and DNA Tell Us About the Evolution of Modern Intelligence, reports Singularity Hub,

The Moon’s farside unveiled –When Luna 3 ventured around the Moon in 1959, it sent back images that shattered our view of the hidden hemisphere, reports Astronomy.com

‘I Could Show You Stuff You Wouldn’t Believe:’ Gravediggers Speak Out About Horrifying Conditions –Gravediggers employed by one of the country’s largest cemetery and funeral home corporations, StoneMor, are battling for their first union contract—amid a COVID-related increase in burials, reports Motherboard Science.

The Unsuccessful WWII Plot to Fight the Japanese With Radioactive Foxes –An outlandish idea codenamed ‘Operation Fantasia’ aimed to demoralize the Axis power by mimicking legendary spirits, reports The Smithsonian.

How to Build a Spacecraft to Save the World –“The goal of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, is to slam the [spacecraft] into a small asteroid orbiting a larger asteroid 7 million miles from Earth. …It should be able to change the asteroid’s orbit just enough to be detectable from Earth, demonstrating that this kind of strike could nudge an oncoming threat out of Earth’s way. Beyond that, everything is just an educated guess, which is exactly why NASA needs to punch an asteroid with a robot.” reports Wired.

This is what “war in space” probably would look like in the near future –“Any conflict in space will be much slower and more deliberate.” reports Ars Technica.

Recent Most Viewed