Planet Earth Report –“Search for Extraterrestrial Atoms of Life to NASA’s ‘Exciting’ Moon Discovery”

Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.

Searching for the Atoms of Life –Any extraterrestrial organisms we find will be made of the same atoms we are—yet their existence will be profoundly important to us nonetheless, says Harvard’s Avi Loeb for Scientific American.

What If There Is Life on Venus? –The surprising scientific discovery of phosphine in the clouds of Earth’s closest neighboring planet is reanimating questions about humanity’s place in the cosmos, reports Sapiens.

A Handful of Asteroid Could Help Decipher Our Entire Existence –A NASA mission to a distant space rock could reveal clues about the early solar system, reports The Atlantic.

“Who Knows What Else is Out There” –Glow Shields Earth’s ‘Last Creature’ from Deadly Radiation

Australia Has a Flesh-Eating-Bacteria Problem –-In the beach towns south of Melbourne, everyone, it seems, knows someone who’s been attacked, reports The Atlantic.

The Tree That Could Help Stop the Pandemic –The rare Chilean soapbark tree produces compounds that can boost the body’s reaction to vaccines, reports The Atlantic.

“No Place to Hide” –A ‘Perfect Storm’ 14 Times Earth’s Greatest Biological Catastrophe

How Future AI Could Recognize a Kangaroo Without Ever Having Seen One, reports Singularity Hub.

Alarm as Arctic sea ice not yet freezing at latest date on record –Delayed freeze in Laptev Sea could have knock-on effects across polar region, scientists say, reports The Guardian.

“Ten One-Billionths of Cosmic History” –Past Homo Species Could Not Survive Intense Climate Change

NASA to announce ‘exciting new discovery’ about the moon on Monday, reports Space.com. A NASA statement announcing the news conference promises “an exciting new discovery about the moon” and references the agency’s ambitious Artemis program to land astronauts at the moon’s south pole in 2024. But the science itself comes from a long-running observatory, the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), a German-American partnership that made its first flight in 2007.

Colorado’s record-breaking wildfires show “climate change is here and now”, reports CBS News. This year Mother Nature has supplied us with smoking-gun evidence to prove what climate scientists have been warning about for decades. The scorched-earth impacts of climate change have arrived.

Scientists Clocked the Shortest Time Period Ever: 247 ‘Zeptoseconds’, reports Motherboard Science.–Researchers in Germany measured the time it took for a light particle to dislodge two electrons within the same molecule—the fastest event ever recorded.

A Brain-Destroying Prion Disease Is Becoming More Common, Study Finds, reports Gizmodo. The study, published last month in the journal Scientific Reports, looked at data collected by the Japanese government from 2005 to 2014 on residents over the age of 50 who were diagnosed with Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease (CJD). During those years, the study found, the average incidence rate of CJD rose by 6.4 percent annually. This rise was most pronounced among people over the age of 70, but the pattern held even when the researchers accounted for age.

Doctors May Have Found Secretive New Organs in the Center of Your Head –-They appear to be a fourth pair of large salivary glands, tucked into the space where the nasal cavity meets the throat, reports The New York Times,



‘Lost’ Tectonic Plate Hidden Under the Pacific, reports Live Science. –The plate, dubbed Resurrection, has long been controversial among geophysicists, as some believe it never existed. But the new reconstruction puts the edge of the rocky plate along a line of known ancient volcanoes, suggesting that it was once part of the crust (Earth’s top layer) in what is today northern Canada.

Black holes could become massive particle accelerators, reports Live Science. –some physicists are suggesting harnessing the gravitational pull of black holes to create ferocious particle accelerators. The trick, the new study finds, is to carefully set everything up so that particles don’t get lost forever in the insatiable black hole. This new insight may help us identify black holes from the streams of particles blasting away from them.

Can a Moon Base Be Safe for Astronauts? –Creating a sustainable human presence beyond low-Earth orbit requires a clear-eyed view of the risks—and rewards—inherent in spaceflight, reports Scientific American.

Forest Fires Are Setting Chernobyl’s Radiation Free –Trees now cover most of the exclusion zone, and climate change is making them more likely to burn, reports The Atlantic.

