Planet Earth Report –“Bizarre Ingredients in Vaccines to What if There ‘IS’ Life on Venus?”

Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.

The strange ingredients found in vaccines –Scientists add some bizarre things to vaccines, such as aluminium and extracts from shark livers. Many vaccines simply don’t work without them – but no one knows why, reports BBC Future.

“2068” –Massive Asteroid Apophis on Path for Earth Impact –New observations of asteroid Apophis –noteworthy because of its extremely close approach to the Earth on Friday, April 13, 2029, when the 300 meter-sized asteroid will become visible to the unaided eye as it passes within the belt of communications satellites orbiting the Earth–obtained with the Subaru telescope earlier this year revealed the effect of what’s known as Yarkovsky acceleration.

When It Comes to Octopuses, Taste Is for Suckers –Octopuses can taste what their arms touch, and scientists have figured out how. reports The New York Times.

What If There IS Life on Venus? –The surprising scientific discovery of phosphine in the clouds of Earth’s closest neighboring planet is reanimating questions about humanity’s place in the cosmos, reports Sapiens.

“Beyond Homo Sapiens” –‘Just a Slightly Different Roll of the Darwinian Dice’. “Any extraterrestrial organisms we find will be made of the same atoms we are,” observes Harvard’s Center for Astrophysics, Avi Loeb.

A Handful of Asteroid Could Help Decipher Our Entire Existence –A NASA mission to a distant space rock could reveal clues about the early solar system, reports The Atlantic.

“No Place to Hide” –A ‘Perfect Storm’ 14 Times Earth’s Greatest Biological Catastrophe, “So they’re kind of like dark matter,” said paleontologist David Jablonski of the University of Chicago about the sanctuaries, the “refugia” that have never been found in the fossil record, but sheltered the shell-shocked and decimated species of Earth’s past mass extinctions until they were able to repopulate the planet in ensuing eons.

As Climate Disasters Pile Up, a Radical Proposal Gains Traction –The idea of modifying Earth’s atmosphere to cool the planet, once seen as too risky to seriously consider, is attracting new money and attention, reports The New York Times.

Washington state discovers first ‘murder hornet’ nest in U.S. –After weeks of searching, the agency said it found the nest of Asian giant hornets in Blaine, a city north of Seattle near the Canadian border, reports NBC Science.

Covid-19 news: Cases in England estimated to be rising by 96,000 a day, reports New Scientist.

Officials Warn of Cyberattacks on Hospitals as Virus Cases Spike–Government officials warned that hackers were seeking to hold American hospitals’ data hostage in exchange for ransom payments, reports The New York Times.

Governments Worldwide Consider Ditching Daylight Saving Time –A pushback has arisen to seasonal clock changes that affect mood, sleep and general well-being, reports Scientific American.

You Really Can’t Go Home Again, –This week, Star Trek: Discovery reunited the disparate halves of its cast for an emotional chance to take stock of their unprecedented situation. The crew has arrived in the future and is headed to the ancestral home of the Federation—but as we so often learn when we return to our roots, they come to the stark realization that they have all changed, whether they know it or not, reports Gizmodo.

Scientists Capture World’s First 3,200-Megapixel Photos, –“Scientists at the Menlo Park, California-based SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have taken the world’s first 3,200-megapixel digital photos, using an advanced imaging device that’s built to explore the universe. That observatory is where the world’s largest digital camera will become the centerpiece of a monumental effort to map the night sky. The camera will spend 10 years capturing the most detailed images of the universe ever taken,” reports CNET.

COVID’s Other Toll: Unnecessary Tests and Huge Hospital Bills –They highlight one of the biggest problems in American health care, reports Scientific American.

Scientists Discover Coral Reef Taller Than the Empire State Building –The unexpected discovery is the tallest structure found in the Great Barrier Reef in 120 years, reports Motherboard Vice.

2020 Has Been Bad for Earth, But Great for Mars –Emily Lakdawalla, a solar system expert and science author, explains what three Mars-bound spacecraft will do once they reach the red planet in February, reports Motherboard Vice.

25 moments in tech that defined the past 25 years, reports Fast Company. From the obvious (Steve Jobs unveils the iPhone) to the obscure (AT&T stops charging an hourly rate for internet access), these events were landmarks.

Self-Cloning Crayfish Have Taken Over a Cemetery in Belgium –The marbled crayfish are all female, reproduce asexually, are all genetically identical, and are a terror to biodiversity, reports Motherboard Vice.

Why Henry VIII Orchestrated Every Detail of Anne Boleyn’s Execution –The Tudor king had his disgraced queen killed by beheading rather than burning, reports The Smithsonian.

