Mars’ Weird Mystery Moon Phobos –“Its Orbit May Unlock Billion-Year-Old Secrets”

Science Posted on Sep 7, 2020 in Astronomy

In Century Rain, former space scientist and science-fiction author, Alastair Reynolds, has Mars’ 17-mile-wide, deeply-grooved moon, Phobos, as the location of a secret base which holds an ancient relic that opens a portal to the far side of the Milky Way–the far end of a wormhole–where mid-twentieth century Earth, rendered uninhabitable due to technological catastrophe, is preserved like a fly in amber. In science fact, Phobos has long been an object of mystery, with some scientists believing it to be an alien artifact –its dark face resembling the primitive asteroids of the outer solar system–captured in the ancient past by Mars gravitational field. While others challenge the asteroid hypothesis, suggesting that Phobos might be a remnant of a colossal impact that occurred early on in Martian history.

Precise data on Phobos’s orbit could shed light on currently unknown inner workings of Mars. While our moon continues to gain angular momentum and is steadily moving away from Earth, Phobos is slowing down and gradually falling back to Mars. In 30 to 50 million years, it will crash onto the planet’s surface.

“We can use this slight slowdown to estimate how elastic and thus how hot the Martian interior is; cold material is always more elastic than hot,” explains Amir Khan, at ETH Zurich’s Institute of Geophysics. Ultimately, the researchers want to know if Mars was formed of the same material as Earth, or if different components could explain why Earth has plate tectonics, a dense atmosphere and conditions that support life – characteristics that Mars is lacking.

“Super Weird, Confusing and Interesting”

Phobos is “super weird, confusing and interesting,” says Abigail Fraeman, a planetary scientist studying Mars, Phobos and its tiny sister moon Deimos at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. It checks all of the boxes that are consistent with being a captured asteroid. Phobos and Deimos, says Fraeman —“ just shouldn’t exist. They don’t make any sense.”

The image at the top of the page shows how much darker Phobos is than Mars. Phobos is the darkest moon in the solar system, and of great interest because its structure and composition may well be unique. (ESA / DLR / FU Berlin, G. Neukum)

“Recent calculations suggest that Phobos was once 20 times more massive,” reports the New York Times. “But, as one hypothesis goes, it drifted toward Mars and shattered into ring material, much of it raining onto Mars. The remaining ring material clumped together into a new, smaller Phobos. This cycle has repeated several times over billions of years, with Phobos shrinking with every completed cycle.”

Meteors crashing into Mars could have coated Phobos in a layer of Martian dust that may be both very young and extremely old, unlocking the mystery of how Mars”may have progressed from a habitable world to an uninhabitable one,” says Tomohiro Usui, a robotic planetary exploration scientist currently working at NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

In April 2019, the first series of solar eclipses were visible from InSight’s landing site –a smooth expanse of lava plains called Elysium Planitia– but only some of the data it recorded was saved. Initial indications from that data prompted Simon Stähler, a seismologist at ETH Zurich’s Institute of Geophysics and an international research team to prepare excitedly for the next series of eclipses, that occurred on 24 April 2020.

Insight Lander Captures Solar Eclipse

An observer standing on Mars would see the planet’s moon Phobos cross the sky from west to east every five hours. Its orbit passes between the sun and any given point on Mars about once each Earth year. Each time it does so, it causes from one to seven solar eclipses within the space of three days. One place where this happens is the site of NASA’s InSight lander, stationed in the Elysium Planitia region since November 2018. In other words, the phenomenon occurs much more frequently than on Earth, when our moon crosses in front of the sun. “However, the eclipses on Mars are shorter – they last just 30 seconds and are never total eclipses,” explains Stähler.

Photographs are not the only way to observe these transits. “When Earth experiences a solar eclipse, instruments can detect a decline in temperature and rapid gusts of wind, as the atmosphere cools in one particular place and air rushes away from that spot,” Stähler explains. An analysis of the data from InSight should indicate whether similar effects are also detectable on Mars.

As expected, InSight’s solar cells registered the transits. “When Phobos is in front of the sun, less sunlight reaches the solar cells, and these in turn produce less electricity,” Stähler explains. “The decline in light exposure caused by Phobos’s shadow can be measured.” Indeed, the amount of sunlight dipped during an eclipse by 30 percent.

“It’s an Unusual Signal”

However, InSight’s weather instruments indicated no atmospheric changes, and the winds did not change as expected. Other instruments; however, delivered a surprise: both the seismometer and the magnetometer registered an effect.

The signal from the magnetometer is most likely due to the decline in the solar cells’ electricity, as Anna Mittelholz, a recent addition to ETH Zurich’s Mars team, was able to show. “But we didn’t expect this seismometer reading; it’s an unusual signal,” Stähler says. Normally, the instrument – equipped with electronics built at ETH – would indicate quakes on the planet. So far the Marsquake Service, led by John Clinton and Domenico Giardini at ETH, has recorded about 40 conventional quakes, the strongest of which registered a magnitude of 3.8, as well as several hundred regional, shallow quakes.

What was surprising during the solar eclipse was that the seismometer tilted slightly in a particular direction. “This tilt is incredibly small,” Stähler notes. “Imagine a 5-franc coin; now, push two silver atoms under one edge. That’s the incline we’re talking about: 10-8.” As slight as this effect was, it was still unmistakable.

“The most obvious explanation would be Phobos’s gravity, similar to how Earth’s moon causes the tides,” Stähler says, “but we quickly ruled this out.” If that were the explanation, then the seismometer signal would be present for a longer period of time and every five hours when Phobos makes its pass, not only during eclipses.

Researchers determined the most likely cause of the tilt: “During an eclipse, the ground cools. It deforms unevenly, which tilts the instrument,” says Martin van Driel from the Seismology and Wave Physics research group.

The “Cold Front”

As it happens, an infrared sensor did indeed measure a cooling of the ground on Mars of two degrees. Calculations revealed that in the 30 seconds of the eclipse, the “cold front” could penetrate the ground only to a depth of micro-or millimetres, but the effect was enough to tug at the seismometer.

Black Forest Observatory

An observation back on Earth supports Stähler’s theory. At the Black Forest Observatory, located in an abandoned silver mine in Germany, Rudolf Widmer-Schnidrig discovered a similar phenomenon: during a seismometer test, someone neglected to turn out the light. The heat given off by a 60-?watt bulb was apparently enough to warm the topmost layer of granite deep below ground, so that it expanded slightly and caused the seismometer to tilt slightly to one side.

Scientists should be able to use the tiny tilt signal from Mars to map Phobos’ orbit with more precision than was previously possible. InSight’s position is the most accurately measured location on Mars; if the scientists know exactly when a transit by Phobos here begins and ends, they can calculate its orbit precisely. This is important for future space missions. For example, Japan’s space agency JAXA plans to send a probe to the moons of Mars in 2024 and bring samples from Phobos back to Earth. “To do that, they need to know exactly where they’re flying to,” says Stähler.

S.C. Stähler et al.: Geophysical observations of Phobos transits by In Sight, 04 August 2020, Geophysical Research Letters. Doi: 10.1029/2020GL089099

The Daily Galaxy, Jake Burba, via AGU and EHT Mars Zurich