The Insomnia File –“The Universe is in Some Deep Sense Tied to Homo Sapiens”

Today’s “Insomnia File” episode offers two stories of cosmic insight. The first is about ”An Accident More Complex than the Universe” from former astrophysicist and hard science-fiction author Alastair Reynolds, who’s epiphany is found in his novel , Blue Remembered Earth — first of a trilogy which follows humanity’s development over many centuries and Paul Davies, The Demon in the Machine.

Our second story comes from Princeton’s great quantum physicist John Archibald Wheeler who coined the term black hole. Near the end of his life, in his memoir –Geons, Black Holes and Quantum Foam — Wheeler suggested that when we finally unravel the secret of the universe, of human existence, we will be astounded by its simplicity. Wheeler’s insight is “The Universe is in Some Deep Sense Tied to Homo Sapiens.”

This YouTube episode is narrated by “The Galaxy Report” YouTube channel and dailygalaxy.com founder, Val Landi.