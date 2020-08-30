The Insomnia File --"Human Imagination is a Preview of Coming Attractions”

“If such a thing had happened once, it must have happened many times in our galaxy of a hundred billion suns,” wrote science-fiction author and philosopher, Arthur C Clarke about a mysterious celestial object —the work of an ancient alien civilization– that was detected flashing past Jupiter –proof that life not only existed outside the solar system, but also had scaled heights far beyond anything that man had achieved, or could hope to reach for centuries to come.

Our two stories in today’s “Insomnia File” –based on Albert Einstein’s observation about the predictive, self-fulfilling power of human imagination–will change our knowledge of Planet Earth, the Milky Way and the vast cosmos beyond. They link Clarke’s story, Rendezvous With Rama, to the discovery in 2017 of an enigmatic interstellar object by astronomers at a Hawaiian observatory near the summit of Maui’s Haleakala volcano and the unveiling in the data of the Gaia Spacecraft by a Harvard astrophysicist of an enormous “something” that appears to have torn a hole in the Milky Way’s halo.

Today’s “Insomnia File” YouTube episode is narrated by “The Galaxy Report” and dailygalaxy.com founder, Val Landi.