Planet Earth Report –“NASA Image of Black Cube on the Sun 10-X Size of Earth to the Last Giraffes”

“Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.

What Is the Weird Black Cube on the Sun in This New NASA Image? –If you were to search for SOHO’s latest Sun pictures this week, however, you might be surprised to find tabloid reports that the spacecraft has now taken a picture of an alien cube ship that is ten times bigger than Earth.Tabloids and UFO enthusiasts have had a field day speculating about the strange photo, but the answer lies in the difficulty of sending data from space, reports Becky Ferreira for Motherboard Science.

The Last Giraffes on Earth –The planet’s tallest animal is in far greater danger than people might think, reports Ed Yong for The Atlantic.

“800-Million-Years Ago” –A Massive Storm of Two-Quadrillion Kilograms of Rock Triggered a Terrifying Ice Age

NASA: Alien Life is ‘Highest Planetary Protection Priority’ for Mars Missions –NASA wants to explore Mars, but a new agency directive shows that avoiding “extraterrestrial life and bioactive molecules” hitching a ride back to Earth is a top priority, reports Motherboard Science.

Scientists revive 100-million-year-old lifeforms from deep under the seafloor. Scientists have brought back to life microbes found in 100-million-year-old sediment from deep beneath the ocean floor. The experiment sheds new light on where on Earth life can be found — and just how resilient it can be. It’s a mystery how the microbes were able to survive the harsh conditions of their surroundings — and it’s unclear just how long they can live. Researchers said they could possibly be the planet’s oldest-known organisms.

Why America Is Afraid of TikTok –-The company’s founder says in an interview that he wants it to be “a window” on the world. A Republican senator says it is a “Trojan horse,” reports The Atlantic.

The Christian Withdrawal Experiment –Feeling out of step with the mores of contemporary life, members of a conservative-Catholic group have built a thriving community in rural Kansas. Could their flight from mainstream society be a harbinger for the nation?

‘Archaeology Can Cover the Totality of the Human Story’ –A conversation with David Frum and David Carballo about the fall of the Aztec empire.

One Mystery of Stonehenge’s Origins Has Finally Been Solved--Detailed testing of the chemical signature of the Neolithic monument’s most prominent large stones pinpointed where they came from, reports Scientific American.

