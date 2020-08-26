Planet Earth Report –“International Space Station of the Sea to Universe is in Some Deep Sense Tied to Homo Sapiens”

“Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.

Jacques Cousteau’s Grandson Wants to Build the International Space Station of the Sea. Off the coast of Curaçao, at a depth of 60 feet, aquanaut Fabien Cousteau is looking to create the world’s largest underwater research habitat, reports The Smithsonian.

New Video Shows Largest Hydrogen Bomb Ever Exploded –A Russian nuclear energy agency released formerly classified footage of the Soviet Union’s 1961 Tsar Bomba test, reports the New York Times. Hydrogen bombs — the world’s deadliest weapons — have no theoretical size limit. The more fuel, the bigger the explosion. When the United States in 1952 detonated the world’s first, its destructive force was 700 times as great as that of the atomic bomb that destroyed Hiroshima.

“The Universe is in Some Deep Sense Tied to Homo Sapiens”

Continent-Size Pressure Waves Are Rippling Through Earth’s Atmosphere –Scientists first theorized about the waves 220 years ago. In June, they finally found solid evidence, reports The Atlantic.

‘There’s something strange’: Baffling questions, conspiracy theories grow after Beirut blast, reports The LA Times.

How Bacteria-Eating Bacteria Could Help Win the War Against Germs –While microscopic and little known, predatory bacteria are among the world’s fiercest and most effective hunters,reports the New York Times.

Captain Cook’s 1768 Voyage to the South Pacific Included a Secret Mission, reports The Smithsonian.

The man who tried to contact aliens from his grandma’s living room –In the mid-1960s, when he was a boy living in rural Michigan, John Shepherd began thinking of ways to make contact with alien life forms. “It was round about the time that a show called The Outer Limits was on television,” he recalls. “I remember being fascinated by the idea of somehow building my own scientific instruments to explore the mysterious phenomenon that is extraterrestrial life.” reports The Guardian.

Storm Surge: The Science behind This Year’s Unusual Hurricane Season –Meteorologist J. Marshall Shepherd explains Hurricane Laura in the Gulf of Mexico and the ingredients for tropical cyclones, reports Scientific American.

A Street-Wise Philosopher Explains What It Means To Be Homeless Amid the Pandemic, reports The Smithsonian.

Recent Most Viewed