Mars Eerie Pulsing Nightglow

“If we’re going to send people to Mars, we better understand what’s going on in the atmosphere,” said Zachariah Milby, a researcher at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics (LASP) at University of Colorado, Boulder. about the eerie nightly phenomenon on Mars, –first discovered by the European Space Agency’s Mars Express Mission in 2003–when the sun sets and temperatures fall to minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit and below, that spreads across much of the planet’s sky –“a soft glow created by chemical reactions occurring tens of miles above the surface.”

An astronaut standing on Mars couldn’t see this “nightglow”–it shows up only as ultraviolet light. But it may one day help scientists to better predict the churn of Mars’ surprisingly complex atmosphere, reports the research team that drew on data from NASA’s Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution (MAVEN) spacecraft to map the planet’s nightglow in greater detail than ever before.The team’s findings show how this light display ebbs and flows over Mars’ seasons. The group also discovered something unusual: an unexpectedly bright spot that appears in the planet’s atmosphere just above its equator.

“MAVEN’s images offer our first global insights into atmospheric motions in Mars’ middle atmosphere, a critical region where air currents carry gases between the lowest and highest layers,” said Nick Schneider of LASP. The brightenings occur where vertical winds carry gases down to regions of higher density, speeding up the chemical reactions that create nitric oxide and power the ultraviolet glow.

“The behavior of the Martian atmosphere is every bit as complicated and insightful as that of Earth’s atmosphere,” said Schneider, lead author of the new study and professor in the Department of Astrophysical and Planetary Sciences, about the dynamic and constantly evolving phenomenon. “It wasn’t until MAVEN came along in 2014 that we could actually snap this full picture five times a day as the planet rotates,” Schneider adds.

In the new study, researchers used MAVEN’s Imaging Ultraviolet Spectrograph (IUVS)–an instrument designed and built at LASP–to snap images of Mars from a distance of 3,700 miles. Those far-flung recordings allowed the team to trace the path of nightglow as it moved across the entire planet.

Milby explained that the eerie aura appears when air currents high in Mars’ atmosphere plunge to about 40 miles above the planet’s surface. When that happens, lone nitrogen and oxygen atoms in the atmosphere combine to form molecules of nitric oxide, giving off small bursts of ultraviolet light in the process. In other words, when its atmosphere drops, Mars shines.

“It’s a great tracer for dynamics between the layers of the atmosphere,” Milby said. Adding that, like on Earth, those dynamics can shift with the seasons. The MAVEN team found, for example, that Mars’ nightglow seems to be brightest at the height of the planet’s northern and southern winters when hotter currents rush away from the equator and toward Mars’ poles.

Milby also found something he wasn’t expecting in the data: an extra-bright blob of nightglow that appeared and disappeared from almost exactly above 0 degrees longitude and 0 degrees latitude on Mars. “We spent weeks thinking there was a bug in our code somewhere,” Milby noted.

The UC researchers still aren’t sure why Mars is glowing so much at that unusual spot–it may have something to do with the shape of the terrain underneath. But Schneider said that observations like this can help scientists improve their computer models of how the planet’s atmosphere works.

“We use supercomputers to predict weather on Earth so that you can plan for your vacation or growing crops,” Schneider said. “The same computer models can be spun up for Mars and all the other planets.”

The Daily Galaxy, Jake Burba, via NASA and University of Colorado

Image credit: NASA/MAVEN/Goddard Space Flight Center/CU/LASP