Heard in the Milky Way –“Homo Sapiens as Spaceships & Beyond Drake’s Equation”

This week’s “Heard in the Milky Way” episode, narrated by dailygalaxy.com founder, Val Landi, takes you on a journey with two stories that change our knowledge of Planet Earth, our Galaxy, and the vast cosmos beyond.

The Daily Galaxy via Greg Bear, Darwin’s Radio (Kindle Edition) and Chris Conselice, University of Nottingham

Image credits: Pixabay and Shutterstock License

Video credit: With thanks to the European Southern Observatory, ESOcast video, Supernova to the End of the Universe, via Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License