Planet Earth Report –“Quantum Sapiens to Search for Alien Intelligence May be Doomed”

“Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.

Self-destructive civilizations may doom our search for alien intelligence –A lack of signals from space may also be bad news for Earthlings, reports Science.

“In Each of Us Lies a Message, Its Beginnings Lost in the Mists of Time”

Neanderthal Link to Covid-19 –“A Dark Journey Through Human History”

Physicists Discover Exotic, New ‘Tetraquark’ Particle We’ve Never Seen Before, reports ScienceAlert. There’s a new exotic subatomic particle on the atom smasher. Physicists working with CERN’s Large Hadron Collider beauty (LHCb) collaboration have found a new form of the elusive four-quark particle called a tetraquark that they have never seen before.

“Darwin’s Radio” –‘Homo Sapiens are Spaceships for Ancient Virus’

A bright fireball over Tokyo explodes with the force of 165 tons of TNT –A space rock reportedly causes a sonic boom as it crashes into our atmosphere over Japan, reports CNET

“Heading Towards Earth” –Strange ‘Red Flag’ Phenomena at Milky Way’s Center

Russian space official arrested for treason, reports The BBC. Russia’s FSB security service said he was suspected of espionage for a Nato country, Ria news agency said.

“Quantum Sapiens” –Measuring Quantum Effects at the Human Scale

Marine Life Found in Ancient Antarctica Ice Helps Solve a Carbon Dioxide Puzzle From the Ice Age, reports Gizmodo. Evidence of minute amounts of marine life in an ancient Antarctic ice sheet helps explain a longstanding puzzle of why rising carbon dioxide (CO₂) levels stalled for hundreds of years as Earth warmed from the last ice age.

A Warning –“When Humans Truly Enter Space Freed from the Earth, They’ll Cease to be Human”

Cicada In Gemstone May Help Hunt For Extraterrestrial Life, reports WVXU, “We now know that the next landing sites on Mars contains opaline silica. That means if you want to look for fossils on Mars, one of the places you can look is in the opals on Mars. The implications of this discovery extend beyond the pure obvious ‘Oh this is kinda neat, we’re finding insects in opal.’ The broader implications are that it may help us understand some places to look if we want to find evidence of fossil life on extraterrestrial planets.

Blindsight: a strange neurological condition that could help explain consciousness, reports The Conversation. blindsight, an extremely rare condition is as paradoxical as it sounds. People with blindsight consistently deny awareness of items in front of them, but they are capable of amazing feats, which demonstrate that, in some sense, they must be able to see them.

How Your Heart Influences What You Perceive and Fear. The heartbeat and other bodily processes play a surprising role in shaping perception and cognition, reports Quanta.

The Pandemic’s Big Mystery: How Deadly Is the Coronavirus? –Even with more than 500,000 dead worldwide, scientists are struggling to learn how often the virus kills. Here’s why, reports the New York Time

356 Elephants Died Suddenly. The Cause Is a Mystery. –Some conservationists say the recent die-off in Botswana could be natural, but others expressed more concern, reports the New York Timers.

Headless Sea Lions Are Washing Up in British Columbia –Biologists and local beachgoers who have encountered the decapitated marine mammals suggest humans may be to blame, reports The Smithsonian.

