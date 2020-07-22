Planet Earth Report –“Most Brutal Ice Age in Earth’s History to ‘Islands of Fertility’ Beneath Antarctica”

“Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.

Cosmic Rays and the Handedness of Life –-A mystery about why biological molecules come in just one of two possible configurations may have been answered, reports Scientific American.

Moon craters hint huge asteroids bombarded Earth 800 million years ago--The moon may have been battered by a massive asteroid storm about 800 million years ago, in which 2 quadrillion kilograms of rock rained down. These would also have pummelled Earth and could have kickstarted some of the most brutal ice ages in the planet’s history, reports New Scientist.

How NASA Launched a Revolution in Biology –The space agency was conceived as an answer to Sputnik, but it quickly became much more, reports The Atlantic.

“The Ocean Planet” –Mystery of the Origin of Earth’s Water

He Found ‘Islands of Fertility’ Beneath Antarctica’s Ice –John Priscu’s search for life that thrives under ice took him to subglacial lakes at the South Pole. Now he has his eye on Mars and Europa, reports Quanta.

“Imminent Reversal of Earth’s Poles?” –The South Atlantic Anomaly

How Many Aliens Are in the Milky Way? Astronomers Turn to Statistics for Answers,–The tenets of Thomas Bayes, an 18th-century statistician and minister, underpin the latest estimates of the prevalence of extraterrestrial life, reports Scientific American.

The Greatest Journey of All Time –-How the first Americans made their way from Siberia to Patagonia, reports Nautil.us

“Coming Attractions” –Alien Intelligence as Physics

The Best Way to Watch Comet NEOWISE, Wherever You Are –Astronomer Jackie Faherty shares her tips for an ideal viewing experience, reports Scientific American.

“Eerie” –Billions-of-Years-Old Link Found Between Lightning and Earth’s Organisms

Scientists Set to Explore a Deep ‘Blue Hole’ at the Bottom of the Ocean, reports Motherboard Science. Next month, scientists will enter “Green Banana,” a 425-foot-deep sinkhole in the Floridian seafloor that may contain hidden secrets, including novel microbial life.

How Earth’s Climate Changes Naturally (and Why Things Are Different Now)–Earth’s climate has fluctuated through deep time, pushed by these 10 different causes. Here’s how each compares with modern climate change, reports Quanta.

Actual Covid-19 case count could be 6 to 24 times higher than official estimates, CDC study shows.

How to Trick Your Brain into Remembering Almost Anything –Four-time USA Memory Champion Nelson Dellis and psychological scientist Julia Shaw explain how to boost your memory skills, reports Wired.

Chinese Hackers Charged in Decade-Long Crime and Spying Spree –From defense contractors to videogame companies, the indictment details an astonishing array of victims, reports Wired.

This New Website Lets You Track COVID-19 Data in Your County –A new website provides up-to-date data regarding COVID-19 broken down by county. Users can also construct a four-month projection of active cases factoring in different levels of social distancing.

Recent Most Viewed