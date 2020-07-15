Planet Earth Report --"Herod's Flu to What Life Will Look Like in 2022"

“Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.

It’s 2022. What Does Life Look Like? –The pandemic could shape the world, much as World War II and the Great Depression did,reports the New York Times.

“Are We a Second Genesis?” — Earth’s Hidden Alien Life

NASA: Alien Life is ‘Highest Planetary Protection Priority’ for Mars Missions –NASA wants to explore Mars, but a new agency directive shows that avoiding “extraterrestrial life and bioactive molecules” hitching a ride back to Earth is a top priority.

“Consciousness” –Existing Beyond Matter, Or in the Central Nervous System as an Afterthought of Nature?

New Neanderthal Link to Covid-19 –“A Dark Journey Through Human History”

Artificial Lights Tell the Story of the Pandemic –-Satellite views of Earth at night reveal the distinct imprint of humankind’s response to a fast-spreading virus, reports The Atlantic.

Giant Extinct Dolphin May Have Hunted Other Whales –The nearly 16-foot species may have been an apex predator like modern killer whales, researchers say

“Herod’s Flu” –‘Homo Sapiens are Spaceships for Ancient Virus’

Great White Shark Filmed Drowning Whale in First Known Attack of Its Kind, reports Newsweek,

Starlink, SpaceX’s constellation designed to provide high-speed, low-latency internet practically anywhere, is taking shape.

