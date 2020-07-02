Planet Earth Report –“Antarctica’s Hidden Ocean to Secrets of the Magnetic Universe”

“Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.

A hidden ocean circulates beneath the Antarctic ice –Jules Verne sent his fictional submarine, the Nautilus, to the South Pole through a hidden ocean beneath a thick ice cap. Written 40 years before any explorer had reached the pole, his story was nevertheless only half fiction.

Could Doomsday Bunkers Become the New Normal? –When we were told to stay inside our homes, a portion of the population quietly went below ground, reports The New York Times.

“Quantum Sapiens” –Measuring Quantum Effects at the Human Scale

The Hidden Magnetic Universe Begins to Come Into View –Astronomers are discovering that magnetic fields permeate much of the cosmos. If these fields date back to the Big Bang, they could solve a major cosmological mystery, reports Natalie Wolchover for Quanta.

The Galaxy Insight –“The Universe is in Some Deep Sense Tied to Homo Sapiens”

Archaeologists find ancient Aboriginal sites underwater, off the coast of Australia, reports CNN.Many settlements were built in areas that were on dry land at the end of the Ice Age, when sea levels were lower, but were submerged as the sea rose, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal PLOS ONE.

How Police Secretly Took Over a Global Phone Network for Organized Crime –Police monitored a hundred million encrypted messages sent through Encrochat, a network used by career criminals to discuss drug deals, murders, and extortion plots, reports Motherboard/Vice.

Amazon Delivery Drivers Are Overwhelmed and Overworked by Covid-19 Surge –Amazon’s contracted delivery drivers say that their workloads have dramatically increased during the Covid-19 pandemic, in some cases more than doubling, reports Motherboard/Vice.

400-mile-long lightning bolt over Brazil is biggest in recorded history, reports Live Science. The epic ‘megaflash’ was long enough to connect Chicago with Toronto.

