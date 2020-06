This YouTube episode of The Galaxy Report takes us on journey to Jupiter’s storied, ocean moon, Europa. Arthur C. Clarke, author of Space Odyssey 2001, famously warned “attempt no landing” to explore Europa, the most intriguing of Jupiter’s 79 moons, perhaps anticipating an “almost racing certainty” that there’s alien life there.Which leads to the question: Could there be fossils on Europa’s surface that may be millions of years old?