Planet Earth Report –“Vatican’s Big Bang to China’s Philosopher of Alien Contact”

Tests for Coronavirus Vaccine Need This Ingredient: Horseshoe Crabs –Modern medicine still depends on this animal’s blood to test for bacteria in vaccines. And an alternative test requires further study, reports The New York Times.

Why the universe I invented is right – but still not the final answer –Nobel prizewinner Jim Peebles introduced dark matter and dark energy into our standard model of the cosmos – but that is only an approximation to a deeper truth, he says. Our cosmology assumes that most matter comes in a “dark” form that hasn’t yet been detected. It relies on Albert Einstein’s cosmological constant, a seemingly arbitrary addition, to explain why the universe’s expansion is apparently speeding up. Even if you are prepared to overlook these difficulties, there is the unsolved question of what the universe was doing before it was expanding. It is an embarrassment that the dominant forms of matter in the universe remain hypothetical.

The Pope Would Like You to Accept Evolution and the Big Bang –The Roman Catholic Church is pro-evolution and Big Bang, but with a twist, reports The Smihsonian.

To Save the Climate, Look to the Oceans –They can be a source of clean, renewable energy, sustainable food, and more reports Scientific American.

“Confirmed” –The Presence of an Earth Around the Nearest Star

COVID-19 Virus DNA spread across surfaces in hospital ward over 10 hours –Virus DNA left on a hospital bed rail was found in nearly half of all sites sampled across a ward within 10 hours and persisted for at least five days, according to a new study by University College London and Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH).

A Massive Oil Spill in the Arctic Has Turned a River Red –Russia declared a state of emergency after a power plant spilled 20,000 metric tons of oil and diesel fuel into a river in the Arctic Circle. The possible cause: melting permafrost due to climate change.

China’s Philosopher of Alien Contact

Prehistoric Great White Shark Nursery Discovered in Chile –Young sharks grew up here millions of years ago, scientists say, reports The Smithsonian. One new discovery sheds light on the history of this elusive fish. A team of scientists recently found evidence of a prehistoric great white shark nursery in the Coquimbo region of northern Chile, according to a paper published this month in Scientific Reports. These sharks likely lived between 2.5 to 5 million years ago, during the Pliocene Epoch, according to a statement.

America Is Giving Up on the Pandemic –Businesses are reopening. Protests are erupting nationwide. But the virus isn’t done with us reports The Atlantic.

Why Harriet Tubman’s Heroic Military Career Is Now Easier to Envision –The strong, youthful visage of the famed underground railroad conductor is the subject of the Portrait Gallery’s podcast “Portraits” reports The Smithsonian.

COVID-19 Can Last for Several Months –The disease’s “long-haulers” have endured relentless waves of debilitating symptoms—and disbelief from doctors and friends, reports The Atlantic.

