Planet Earth Report –“Cosmic Rays Impacted Evolution of Life to US Navy ‘UFO Task Force’ Confirmed”

“Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.

Cosmic Rays May Explain Life’s Bias for Right-Handed DNA –Cosmic rays may have given right-handed genetic helixes an evolutionary edge at the beginning of life’s history, reports Quanta. Lopsided interactions between cosmic-ray particles and chiral biomolecules may explain why all life on Earth relies exclusively on right-handed DNA and RNA helixes.

A Devastating New Stage of the Pandemic –The U.S. has seen more cases in the past week than in any week since the pandemic began.

You’re Living in the Golden Age of Conspiracy Theories –How the coronavirus pandemic primed America for a new pandemic of misinformation.

This coronavirus mutation has taken over the world. Scientists are trying to understand why–reports the Washington Post. A mutation that seems trivial could be making the virus spread more easily. But as Egon Ozer, an infectious-disease specialist at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, examined the genetic structure of virus samples from local patients, he noticed something different.

AI And Consciousness: Could It Become ‘Human’? asks, Forbes.

Antarctica’s Lost Rainforest of the Dinosaurs–”Shrouded in Darkness 90 Million Years Ago”

‘Godzilla’ dust plume will bring technicolor sunsets –reports Live Science.A hot desert wind is carrying a massive cloud of Saharan dust into the southern United States this week. Dust plumes from the Sahara routinely blow westward across the Atlantic at this time of year, but this event is a doozy — by some measures, the biggest in decades. And a second plume appears to be forming about a week behind the big one.

“Exocivilizations” –Search for Unknown Alien Technology Intensifies

The destructive power of extreme hail –In central Kenya, hail the size of boulders can devastate a farm in a matter of minutes. How do you rebuild a life after such a destructive hailstorm? reports the BBC Future Planet.

Scientists Cataloged ‘One of Everything’ in the Universe to Hunt Aliens –The new “Exotica Catalog” from Breakthrough Listen aims to accelerate the search for alien life by providing a catalog of every known object type in the observable universe, reports Motherboard/Vice .

Senate Intelligence Committee Confirms the US Navy Has a UFO Task Force, reports Motherboard/Vice.Marco Rubio wants a “detailed analysis of unidentified aerial phenomena data and intelligence reporting collected or held by the Office of Naval Intelligence, including data and intelligence reporting held by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force.”

