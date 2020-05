Is it possible that the universe is not uniform past what we can see, that conditions vary wildly from place to place? When we move beyond the edge of time, will it be a place with more of the same, or the terra incognita of the ancient mariners with dragons and sea monsters and, perhaps, advanced alien life. It’s a question several of our planets leading scientists are currently pondering.

