Planet Earth Report –“SpaceX’s First NASA Astronauts to Weird Unexplained Phenomena”

“Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.

Meet Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, SpaceX’s First NASA Astronauts –They’re best friends and veterans of the astronaut corps, and each is married to another astronaut, reports The New York Times. “I wanted to make sure everyone at SpaceX understood and knew Bob and Doug as astronauts, as test pilots — badass — but also as dads and husbands,” said Gwynne Shotwell, president of the company that built the Crew Dragon spacecraft that will carry the men to orbit, at a news conference this month. “I wanted to bring some humanity to this very deeply technical effort as well.”

Twitter fact-checks a misleading Trump tweet for the first time, reports MIT Technology Review,The news: Twitter added a fact-checking label to two tweets from US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account on Tuesday. The tweets from @realDonaldTrump (the president’s popular personal account that also serves as his main social -media presence) claimed that mail-in voting would be “substantially fraudulent” and lead to a “Rigged Election.” It is the first time that Twitter has labeled tweets from his account in this way.

Asteroid that killed the dinosaurs hit just right for maximum damage, reports New Scientist. When an asteroid hits a planet, the resulting crater is highly dependent on the angle of the impact. Gareth Collins at Imperial College London in the UK and his colleagues compared a set of simulations with geological data gathered at Chicxulub crater to reconstruct that impact.

What Having Neaderthal DNA Mean for Modern People, reports Inverse.com. “I think they were a lot like us.” While anthropologists long speculated that Homo sapiens and Neanderthals mated, this interbreeding wasn’t confirmed until May 2010, after the Neanderthal genome was sequenced and compared to modern humans.

The Mysterious Anomaly Weakening Earth’s Magnetic Field Seems to Be Splitting, reports Science Alerts. New satellite data from the European Space Agency (ESA) reveal that the mysterious anomaly weakening Earth’s magnetic field continues to evolve, with the most recent observations showing we could soon be dealing with more than one of these strange phenomena.

Unexplained Phenomena Keep Suggesting the Universe Isn’t What We Thought –Two unrelated studies recently raised the same possibility: the laws of physics might not apply everywhere, which, if true, would upend an idea underpinning centuries of science, reports Becky Ferreira for Motherboard/Vice.“The cosmological principle is, in more tangible terms: Is the universe playing fair with us?” explained Robert Caldwell, a professor of physics and astronomy at Dartmouth College, in a call. “Are the laws of physics the same everywhere? Or is there a preferred location in the universe?”

Growing Anomalies at the Large Hadron Collider Raise Hopes, reports Charlie Wood for Quanta. Collider physicists report that several measurements of particles called B mesons deviate from predictions. Alone, each oddity looks like a fluke, but their collective drift is more suggestive.

Space X Prepares to Launch Two NASA Astronauts –-First Crewed Launch Since 2011, reports The New York Times.. On Wednesday at 4:33 p.m. Eastern time, SpaceX plans to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station. If successful, it would be the first crewed spacecraft launch in the United States since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011.

Spreading the Word on a Possible Alzheimer’s Treatment –Neuroscientists could use brain waves to spur immune cells into action against the disease — but the process is almost too fantastic to believe reports Quanta.com.

Feds Arrest Member of Fin7, Group Tied to a Billion Dollars Worth of Hacks –Victims of the group included Chipotle, Whole Foods, and Trump Hotels reports Vice.

