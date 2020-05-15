Planet Earth Report –“Conscious Electrons to COVID-19 the ‘Dark Energy’ of Evolution”

Posted on May 15, 2020 in Science

“Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.

Electrons May Very Well Be Conscious. This month, reports Nautil.us, the cover of New Scientist ran the headline, “Is the Universe Conscious?” Mathematician and physicist Johannes Kleiner, at the Munich Center for Mathematical Philosophy in Germany, told author Michael Brooks that a mathematically precise definition of consciousness could mean that the cosmos is suffused with subjective experience. “This could be the beginning of a scientific revolution,” Kleiner said.

The Hidden Life of Viruses –The COVID-19 crisis has made the dark energy of evolution visible, reports Nautil.us. If there is one thing that the coronavirus pandemic has exposed, it is that there is much that we still don’t know about the world around us.

Thousands of droplets from the mouths of people who are talking loudly can stay in the air for between eight and 14 minutes before disappearing, according to a new study, reports MIT Technology review. The research, conducted by a team with the US National Institutes of Health and published in PNAS Wednesday, could have significant impact on our understanding of covid-19 transmission.

What’s It like to fly during COVID-19–Pilots Forecast the “eerie Future, reports Inverse. “There’s nothing remotely comparable to this.” On March 18 — the day before the U.S. State Department issued an international “do not travel” advisory — Emily*, a 25-year-old consultant, flew from London to Atlanta. “The plane was packed and everyone was coughing.” Upon landing, public health officials from the Centers for Disease Control swept the plane wearing hazmat suits before passengers disembarked.

Black light experiment shows how quickly a virus like Covid-19 can spread at a restaurant, reports CNN. A viral video from Japan aims to show how easily germs and viruses can spread in restaurants when just one person is infected. It was conducted by the public broadcasting organization NHK in conjunction with health experts.

Hydrogen-Breathing Aliens? Study Suggests New Approach to Finding Extraterrestrial Life, reports Singularity Hub. What if alien life uses somewhat different chemistry to ours? A new study, published in Nature Astronomy, argues that our best chances of

The Air Force’s Top Secret Space Plane is Launching Again This Weekend using atmospheres to find evidence of life is to broaden our search from focusing on planets like our own to include those with a hydrogen atmosphere.–The X-37B will be conducting experiments in orbit again starting this weekend, and this time we have some details on its otherwise classified cargo: Space-based solar power, anyone?

Using artificial intelligence to discover new treatments for superbugs –Machine learning is pointing researchers toward molecules that are structurally different from current antibioticsm reports Fabiola De Marchi, chemistry, University of Padua.

The Countries Taking Advantage of Antarctica During the Pandemic–While the West has scaled back operations in the Antarctic, Russia and China have pushed ahead, reports The Atlantic.

‘Milestone’ Evidence for Anyons, a Third Kingdom of Particles–Anyons don’t fit into either of the two known particle kingdoms. To find them, physicists had to erase the third dimension, reports Quanta. very last particle in the universe — from a cosmic ray to a quark — is either a fermion or a boson. These categories divide the building blocks of nature into two distinct kingdoms. Now researchers have discovered the first examples of a third particle kingdom.

Inside Deep Undersea Rocks, Life Thrives Without the Sun –Newly discovered worlds of microbes far beneath the ocean floor, inside old basaltic rocks, could point to a greater likelihood of life elsewhere in the universe, reports Quanta. Life may have first emerged in pools of water swirling among rocks. As scientists continue to find microbes deeper and deeper beneath the ocean floor, they are beginning to suspect that the right combination of rocks and water might be enough to sustain life almost anywhere.

UFO Over Magé, Brazil Sparks Social Media Panic and Conspiracies –The mysterious lights were seen by thousands of people, there’s video evidence, and people are saying posts disappeared from social media. What happened? asks Motherboard Science.

